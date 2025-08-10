5 Characters from 'Superman' Who Should Make an Appearance in 'Peacemaker' Season 2

The second season of Peacemaker is set to bring new excitement to the DC Universe with its forthcoming release. The series connects closely with James Gunn's Superman movie in a profound way.

This creates new opportunities for crossover characters to make an appearance. The Peacemaker series has always blended dark humor and intense action in an effective manner. Now it can do this with the recognized Superman characters, too.

The connection between Superman and Peacemaker makes ideal sense for storytelling purposes. Both series co-exist in the same cinematic universe, making the characters' transition between different projects more convenient. This aids in building a more established shared universe. The viewers and fans eagerly wait to see their favourite heroes work together on the screen.

Peacemaker offers a more comfortable setting for Superman characters to make guest appearances. The show has a unique tone from the movie, focusing more on subtle missions and adventures. This gives Superman characters refreshing new ways to stand out. They can display different sides of their established persona.

Season two of the show promises much-evolved storylines. The multiverse plays a significant role in the upcoming narrative. This opens new doors for character appearances for other projects. Some Superman heroes could aid Peacemaker in his risky missions. While others create entirely new stress for him to navigate.

5 Characters from Superman are anticipated to make an appearance in Peacemaker Season 2

1) Mister Terrific

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Mister Terrific turns into an instant favourite among Superman audiences. His incredible brilliance impressed the fans throughout the movie. He solved complicated issues that other heroes could not deal with all by themselves. The characters employ advanced technology instead of just superpowers. This makes him stand out among the Justice League members.

The show can potentially benefit from Mister Terrific's extraordinary skills and knowledge. The series often features intricate plots and complex anti-heroes. Mister Terrific's evolved mind can help solve major challenges. He can provide technical support to the team, and his serious nature will perfectly clash with Peacemaker's dark humor.

This established natural comedy opportunities for the screenwriters to explore. Mister Terrific takes everything seriously in his approach. The interaction between him and Peacemaker can add more entertainment while the plot progresses.

2) Lois Lane

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Lois Lane brings more seasoned investigative skills to any story she makes a cameo in. Her reporter background makes her very valuable to the upcoming plots. She can uncover threatening secrets that heroes often miss. This unique potential would help Peacemaker narratives in the second season more effectively.

The show usually deals with complicated government conspiracies and cover-ups. Lois Lane sincerely excels at exposing such detailed plots. She could investigate the shady organizations that Peacemaker fights against.

Additionally, her published articles may reveal significant information about scary villains. His presence would add credibility to the series. She represents raw journalism in the entire DC Universe. Her direct involvement displays that the show's events matter the most. It connects street-level adventures to more significant world events happening in the storyline.

The character could also provide crucial moral guidance when required. The lead of the series sometimes makes highly questionable choices when performing tasks at hand. And Lois Lane's grounded ethics might positively impact his future decisions. This could lead to more intricate character arc moments for the audience.

3) Lex Luthor

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Lex Luthor remains one of DC's most intelligent and dangerous anti-heroes. His recent loss in Superman does not imply his end in the story. This character always comes up with clever ways to come back stronger.

Peacemaker could effectively show his next strategic moves against the heroes. The series could visit Lex Luthor in his strict security prison. This would display his continued impact despite being chained down. Even if imprisoned, he might effectively manipulate the events happening outside.

He can potentially hire dangerous anti-heroes to target the team, adding high stakes. Lex Luthor's appearance would elevate the show's overall importance significantly. Fighting Superman's main villain would make Peacemaker more engaging.

It displays that he faces truly significant threats, too. The character's superior brilliance creates entirely refreshing challenge types for heroes.

4) Jimmy Olsen

A still from the movie (Image via youtube/@Rotten Tomatoes Coming Soon)

Jimmy Olsen surprised many fans with his recent Superman performance. His character proved much more capable than anyone anticipated. He helped defeat Lex Luthor's complicated plans successfully. This demonstrates that he can deal with extremely triggering situations when required.

Peacemaker could effectively utilize Jimmy Olsen as a witness. He might document the team's missions for the Daily Planet. This creates new opportunities for both serious drama and humor. Jimmy's reactions to Peacemaker's extreme strategies will entertain the fans.

The character can provide a valuable out-of-the-ordinary perspective on different circumstances. He comes from the human world, and his viewpoints help the viewers comprehend complicated superhero conflicts effectively.

Jimmy Olsen's presence would strengthen crucial media connections throughout the world. The Daily Planet becomes more critical to the DC Universe. This aids in building the shared world that blends all the projects.

5) The Engineer

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The Engineer managed to survive an extreme battle with Superman in the film. This leaves her completely accessible for future appearances in the upcoming projects. Her shapeshifting powers create exciting and unique fight sequences. She can easily adapt to any threatening situation very quickly.

The show requires more quality upcoming villains for the second season. The Engineer fills this crucial role effectively with her potential. Her powers match the show's extreme action style. And she can create different challenges each time she shows up.

The character's technology background fits the series's themes very well. The show often deals with advanced artillery and risky gadgets. The Engineers' abilities organically complement these elements in the narrative.

Her survival from Superman motivates her to seek revenge. She may go on to seek vengeance against all heroes now. This includes Peacemaker and his entire unit. Personal stakes make conflicts much more intriguing for viewers.

These five characters would enhance the second season of Peacemaker more profoundly with their appearances. Each brings an eccentric element to the series.

