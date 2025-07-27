Sweet Revenge: A terrifying return to Camp Crystal Lake in Friday the 13th’s bloody legacy

On July 25, 2025, a teaser trailer for Sweet Revenge, a 13-minute short film, was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con as part of the 45th anniversary campaign for the Friday the 13th franchise. Additionally, Horror Inc. VP Robbie Barsamian confirmed that a new Friday the 13th film and video game are officially in early development as part of a major franchise revival under the newly launched “Jason Universe” banner.
According to Horror Inc., the project is expected to link with the larger Jason Universe, which will encompass videos, streaming content, and merchandising. However, full details are still awaited.
Meanwhile, Jason Voorhees is set to make his big-screen return after almost 16 years, with the confirmation from Horror Inc. and Victor Miller, the original author of Friday the 13th, that a new feature-length film is currently in development.
Jason Voorhees returns in Sweet Revenge
On Friday, at the San Diego Convention Center, the Jason Universe panel commemorated the 45th anniversary of Friday the 13th.
Moderators and special guests, including Judson Scott from Atomic Monster, director Mike P. Nelson (Sweet Revenge), and executives Robert & Robbie Barsamian, provided fans with exclusive behind-the-scenes information and vintage images from the 1980 original movie during the crowded panel.
Alongside collectibles and rare behind-the-scenes stories, fans were given a preview of new projects, such as A24's Crystal Lake series, a reboot movie, and a new video game. The panel launched a bold new chapter for the iconic horror villain while paying tribute to the franchise's history. Jason is back, and he's bloodier than ever!
A teaser trailer for Sweet Revenge, the focal point of the anniversary campaign, was unveiled during the panel. Co-directed by Nelson and Angry Orchard, the short film marks the terrifying return of the famous slasher villain Jason Voorhees.
In the trailer, Jason, holding his machete, stalks campers and lets loose his signature silent anger, showcasing his vicious nature. It claims to evoke memories of the original movies from the franchise while incorporating new, bloody, and modern visuals.
Jason is briefly reintroduced in the teaser, building excitement for bigger projects while paying homage to classic fans. Through various media, including games, short films, and television shows, Friday the 13th is being revived as one entity.
Produced in association with Angry Orchard, Sweet Revenge will premiere on the Jason Universe YouTube channel on August 13, 2025, combining horror nostalgia with a playful campaign to reintroduce Jason to both new and devoted fans. This short marks Jason's first film appearance in almost 16 years, since the franchise was put on hold due to disputes over rights.
More about Friday the 13th franchise
The Friday the 13th franchise is one of the most iconic horror series in cinema history. It all began with the 1980 release of the first movie, which introduced audiences to the spooky Camp Crystal Lake setting.
Since then, the franchise has expanded to include 12 movies, including a 2009 reboot and crossovers such as Freddy vs. Jason.
Jason Voorhees, the silent, masked murderer who rose to fame in the horror genre, is the main character of the franchise. The franchise is well-known for its inventive kills and slasher films, helped establish the genre, and built a loyal following that has endured for more than 40 years of gory horror.
