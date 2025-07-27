Sweet Revenge: A terrifying return to Camp Crystal Lake in Friday the 13th’s bloody legacy

On July 25, 2025, a teaser trailer for Sweet Revenge, a 13-minute short film, was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con as part of the 45th anniversary campaign for the Friday the 13th franchise. Additionally, Horror Inc. VP Robbie Barsamian confirmed that a new Friday the 13th film and video game are officially in early development as part of a major franchise revival under the newly launched “Jason Universe” banner.

Ad

According to Horror Inc., the project is expected to link with the larger Jason Universe, which will encompass videos, streaming content, and merchandising. However, full details are still awaited.

Meanwhile, Jason Voorhees is set to make his big-screen return after almost 16 years, with the confirmation from Horror Inc. and Victor Miller, the original author of Friday the 13th, that a new feature-length film is currently in development.

Jason Voorhees returns in Sweet Revenge

Ad

Trending

On Friday, at the San Diego Convention Center, the Jason Universe panel commemorated the 45th anniversary of Friday the 13th.

Moderators and special guests, including Judson Scott from Atomic Monster, director Mike P. Nelson (Sweet Revenge), and executives Robert & Robbie Barsamian, provided fans with exclusive behind-the-scenes information and vintage images from the 1980 original movie during the crowded panel.

Alongside collectibles and rare behind-the-scenes stories, fans were given a preview of new projects, such as A24's Crystal Lake series, a reboot movie, and a new video game. The panel launched a bold new chapter for the iconic horror villain while paying tribute to the franchise's history. Jason is back, and he's bloodier than ever!

Ad

A teaser trailer for Sweet Revenge, the focal point of the anniversary campaign, was unveiled during the panel. Co-directed by Nelson and Angry Orchard, the short film marks the terrifying return of the famous slasher villain Jason Voorhees.

In the trailer, Jason, holding his machete, stalks campers and lets loose his signature silent anger, showcasing his vicious nature. It claims to evoke memories of the original movies from the franchise while incorporating new, bloody, and modern visuals.

Ad

Jason is briefly reintroduced in the teaser, building excitement for bigger projects while paying homage to classic fans. Through various media, including games, short films, and television shows, Friday the 13th is being revived as one entity.

Produced in association with Angry Orchard, Sweet Revenge will premiere on the Jason Universe YouTube channel on August 13, 2025, combining horror nostalgia with a playful campaign to reintroduce Jason to both new and devoted fans. This short marks Jason's first film appearance in almost 16 years, since the franchise was put on hold due to disputes over rights.

Ad

For other announcements and updates, fans can visit the official Jason Universe website or follow @JasonUniverse13 on social media.

More about Friday the 13th franchise

Friday the 13th (Image via Prime Video)

The Friday the 13th franchise is one of the most iconic horror series in cinema history. It all began with the 1980 release of the first movie, which introduced audiences to the spooky Camp Crystal Lake setting.

Ad

Since then, the franchise has expanded to include 12 movies, including a 2009 reboot and crossovers such as Freddy vs. Jason.

Jason Voorhees, the silent, masked murderer who rose to fame in the horror genre, is the main character of the franchise. The franchise is well-known for its inventive kills and slasher films, helped establish the genre, and built a loyal following that has endured for more than 40 years of gory horror.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Suchita Patnaha is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a Master of Arts in Drawing & Painting, Suchita has 3.5 years of industry experience as a Graphic Designer and former entertainment writer at Soapcentral.



Suchita has cultivated a strong understanding of entertainment content, from anime and celebrity trends to movies and TV shows from previous roles. She often researches cast members and industry updates while streaming favorite content. Suchita is committed to delivering relevant and ethical stories by relying on trustworthy sources and factual information.



Though Suchita doesn't have a favorite celebrity, there are a few that she respects for their work within and beyond the entertainment industry. This includes Keanu Reaves, Leonardo DiCaprio, J.K. Rowling, and manga artists Hajime Isayama and Eiichiro Oda.



Outside of writing, Suchita spends time painting, working out, driving, and cooking. If given the chance, she would love to go back in time to immerse in the making of Naruto, learning firsthand what goes into crafting a legendary manga series. Know More