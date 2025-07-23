When will The Home premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

The Home is the next mind-bending horror movie to watch out for, particularly if one digs creepy atmospheres, dark secrets, and complex storytelling. From the director of The Purge, James DeMonaco, The Home features Pete Davidson in a serious role and introduces horror based on neglect, intergenerational trauma, and buried histories.The movie initially caught attention after its announcement at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival and has been generating hype ever since for its fresh spin on the horror genre.The Home is set to premiere in U.S. theaters on July 25, 2025, with its international debut at FrightFest on August 21, 2025.What is the release date and cast of The Home?The Home will be released on July 25, 2025, in the United States by Lionsgate. It will also be the opening film at the FrightFest film festival on August 21, 2025, where it will premiere to the horror fan community.The Home stars Pete Davidson as Max, a graffiti artist with a checkered history. He is joined on screen by John Glover, Bruce Altman, Ethan Phillips, and Marilee Talkington as Gretchen.The endeavor gathers both veteran actors and newcomers, which assists in creating a stressful, unnerving environment that fans of horror will find in a James DeMonaco offering.What is The Home about?At the center of the movie is Max, a man sentenced to community service who begins working at a retirement facility. Initially a seemingly mundane job, things take a darker turn when Max starts to notice strange behavior among both the residents and the staff.His curiosity leads him to the building’s mysterious fourth floor, a place he’s warned never to enter.As Max unravels the secrets hidden within, he comes to learn the appalling links between the home and his own childhood as a foster child. The tale shifts progressively towards a psychological horror show, investigating themes of memory, abandonment, and institutional terror.Read More: Where to watch The Gorge? Streaming details exploredMore about the creation of the movie exploredIt was first announced by James DeMonaco in an interview with Collider in September 2021. At the time, DeMonaco described the movie as a “paranoid psychological horror thriller.”Filming took place in New Jersey, specifically in cities like Denville, Elizabeth, and Nutley, between January and April 2022. The primary location, an actual shuttered senior living facility in Denville called Saint Francis Residential Community, adds authenticity to the film’s grim tone and claustrophobic visuals.DeMonaco, who directed The Purge franchise, stated that the movie presented him with the opportunity to get more sophisticated in his social commentary. Speaking in a recent interview with Bloody Disgusting, he disclosed that the film softly touches on issues of elder care, longevity obsession, and even global warming.Co-written with friend and former collaborator Adam Cantor, the film arose out of the COVID-19 lockdown period when both writers were contemplating universal neglect in elder care facilities and their own personal experiences with aging relatives. Their dialogue sessions, augmented by DeMonaco's unplanned foray into YouTube's longevity culture, spawned its core themes.The horror in the movie is not about ghosts or bloody murders, it's about systems, cycles, and abandoned individuals. DeMonaco said that the theme of characters being exploited or abandoned directly relates to wider issues in society. But the movie doesn't club the audience over the head with a message.Rather, it allows unease to slowly build, and the horror can speak for itself.Read More: When will Last Swim premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and moreThe Home releases on July 25, 2025.