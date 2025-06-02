John Cena sends a message ahead of Peacemaker Season 2 release

Season 2 of Peacemaker is set to release. Ahead of this, John Cena has sent a message.

Cena has managed to make a successful transition into an acting career over the years. He has performed in various roles. His most notable role has been as Peacemaker in the Suicide Squad movie. The role garnered quite a lot of attention and praise, and there was a spin-off TV show with the same name that was first launched in 2022, which featured Cena as Peacemaker.

Now, season two of Peacemaker is set to premiere on HBO Max starting August 21, 2025. Ahead of this release, the WWE star has taken to social media to promote the new season.

"Who else is hyped for Peace?!? ✌️🧜‍♂️ #Peacemaker @DCpeacemaker @StreamOnMax."

Check out his tweet here:

Bill Apter wants to see a match between John Cena and Logan Paul

In an attempt to ruin wrestling, Cena tried to cost Jey Uso his match against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, Cody Rhodes came out to make the save. Following this, the American Nightmare challenged Logan and Cena to a tag team match at Money in the Bank.

Last week on SmackDown, both teams came face to face for the first time. While the heels were on the same page for the most part, Cena seemed to get frustrated at Logan when he insisted that they attack Cody and Jey. This could be a hint that Cena and Logan might implode during the match.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated that he would be interested to see a match between Cena and Paul.

"I like it but what I would like to see is Logan Paul, John Cena getting to a tussle with each other, and have a Logan Paul - John Cena match down the line." [9:00 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if John Cena will face Logan Paul before Cena's retirement.

