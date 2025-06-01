John Cena and Logan Paul's alliance needs twist to spawn an entertaining match, says veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena has seemingly found an ally in his crusade of being a heel in WWE, in the form of Logan Paul. However, their upcoming Tag Team Match apparently could work best if it goes in a certain direction, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter.
While Cena and Paul appear to have a common cause in taking down the team of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, there is a good chance that the duo will implode. This is exactly what Apter wants to see as well, as he thinks that a match between the two heels would be an entertaining affair.
Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist talked about how John Cena and Logan Paul facing each other would interest him. He said:
"I like it but what I would like to see is Logan Paul, John Cena getting to a tussle with each other, and have a Logan Paul - John Cena match down the line." [9:00 onwards]
Check out his comments in the video below:
WWE Hall of Famer also comments on John Cena's alliance
Teddy Long also seems to be in agreement with Bill Apter regarding the potential feud between Cena and The Maverick.
Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer echoed Apter's opinion and stated that the alliance was fine as a means to get the ball rolling. He said:
"Well I'll have to agree with Bill. I wanna say that I'd rather see Cena versus Logan Paul. That's what I would be going with right now. I wouldn't even be tagging them up, you know what I mean? I mean you can do that to maybe you know, do the turn and start the story, but I'd right on Logan Paul and Cena right now." [9:18 onwards]
For now, fans will have to wait to see how the partnership pans out in the coming weeks.
