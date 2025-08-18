How many episodes will there be in Peacemaker season 2? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Peacemaker season 2 continues the story of Chris Smith, as Peacemaker, in a new chapter of action, comedy, and superhero drama. James Gunn made the show as a spin-off from The Suicide Squad (2021). It is based on the DC Comics character. In the first season, Smith joined Project Butterfly, A.R.G.U.S.'s secret black ops team, to fight butterfly-like monsters that were parasitic.

Ad

The second season takes place after the DC Universe (DCU) movie Superman (2025) and acts as a soft relaunch while becoming more and more a part of the DCU. Along with Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, and others, John Cena is back as Peacemaker.

The season, which was filmed in Atlanta in 2024, will start on August 21, 2025. It will have eight episodes that mix action, satire, and character-driven stories while also exploring Peacemaker's past and moral problems.

Ad

Trending

All episodes in Peacemaker season 2, and when they arrive

Peacemaker (Image via Prime Video)

Peacemaker season 2 has eight episodes, all streaming on HBO Max with a weekly release schedule. The first episode premiered on Thursday, August 21, 2025, followed by new episodes every Thursday. Each episode lasts 45 to 55 minutes and follows the same type of storytelling as the first season.

Ad

James Gunn, the show's creator, said that the last three episodes include big twists. Only the first five were seen to a few critics to keep the spoilers to a minimum. Gunn said that episodes six and eight are some of his favourite work, which kept the season surprising and kept the tension high.

Here is the complete episode schedule for Peacemaker season 2:

Episode Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 The Ties That Grind August 21, 2025 Episode 2 TBA August 28, 2025 Episode 3 TBA September 4, 2025 Episode 4 TBA September 11, 2025 Episode 5 TBA September 18, 2025 Episode 6 TBA September 25, 2025 Episode 7 TBA October 2, 2025 Episode 8 TBA October 9, 2025

Ad

The weekly release schedule allows viewers to follow Peacemaker’s story in real time, building anticipation and giving audiences time to absorb each plot development. This approach mirrors the first season’s rollout, maintaining narrative momentum and engagement throughout the series.

Where to watch all episodes of Peacemaker season 2?

Peacemaker season 2 will stream exclusively on HBO Max. Viewers can access all episodes through the platform, which supports streaming on multiple devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and computers. The platform also allows for offline downloads, letting subscribers watch episodes even without an internet connection.

Ad

HBO Max and some other sites, like Jio Hotstar, also have the first season of Peacemaker. This gives fans a chance to see the show again before the second season starts. Those who have watched the first season of Peacemaker will be able to comprehend the characters' relationships, storylines, and references that carry over into season 2.

HBO Max's platform makes sure that viewers can stream in high quality, get subtitles, and use accessibility features. Viewers may keep track of episode releases, get notifications, and interact with other DCU content through the platform's user interface. HBO Max will have all the extra content for Peacemaker season 2, like trailers, behind-the-scenes videos, and interviews with the actors and crew.

Ad

About Peacemaker season 2

John Cena stars as Peacemaker (Image via Prime Video)

John Cena returns as Peacemaker, with Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase/Vigilante, and Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt. Frank Grillo plays Rick Flag Sr., Isabela Merced plays Hawkgirl, and Nathan Fillion plays Green Lantern Guy Gardner in the new cast.

Ad

James Gunn was the showrunner and authored all of the episodes. From April to November 2024, filming took place at Trilith Studios in Atlanta. The series fits into the DC Universe and connects to other projects and movies that are coming out.

The season has action, comedy, and superhero drama, and it looks at Peacemaker's maturation, moral problems, and relationships. There are adventures in parallel dimensions, auditions for the Justice Gang, and difficulties based on choices made in the past. Iconic music plays during important scenes, and the show's serialized and episodic stories keep things interesting for both new and returning viewers.

Ad

Some critics have seen the first five episodes, and the latter three episodes are being released in a controlled way to keep spoilers from getting out. The weekly HBO Max schedule keeps the tale moving forward and adds to the DCU stories, including clues about future villains and crossovers.

Peacemaker season 2 continues to look at how the character goes from being an anti-hero to a morally complicated main character. It also expands the DC Universe while keeping ties to established themes and characters.

Ad

Peacemaker season 2 consists of eight episodes, releasing weekly on HBO Max, starting August 21, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More