James Gunn's Superman gets its official digital release this week, and it's sooner than anticipated 

Superman was released in theaters in the United States on July 11, 2025, and will be available digitally beginning Friday, August 15, 2025, according to an announcement from director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn. In an August 12, 2025, post on social media, Gunn also noted that the film remains in theaters for a limited time, stating: ''Or catch it while it’s still in theaters!''

Ad

James Gunn @JamesGunn #Superman is coming to your homes this Friday, 8/15. Available now for pre-order. Or catch it while it's still in theaters!

Ad

Trending

The announcement indicates that the film’s theatrical run is nearing completion. Based on current scheduling, the film will have spent approximately six weeks in theaters. As reported by IGN, as of August 11, the film has grossed $581.1 million worldwide, including $331 million domestically and $250.1 million internationally.

In a July profile of lead actor David Corenswet published by GQ, Gunn addressed speculation about box office performance expectations, calling reports that the film needed $700 million to be considered successful:

Ad

“Complete and utter nonsense.”

As reported by EW, during a financial call, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has described the movie as:

“The beginning of a new era for DC Studios”

Supporting this vision, Physical media editions of the film, including 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD, are scheduled for release on September 23, 2025.

About Superman (2025)

Ad

Superman (2025) is a superhero film written and directed by James Gunn, serving as a reboot of the franchise and the first chapter of the newly launched DC Universe (DCU). The film features an ensemble cast David Corenswet as Clark Kent, joined by Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced.

The plot follows Superman as he prevents the nation of Boravia from invading its neighbor, Jarhanpur, sparking political controversy and widespread public skepticism. After being defeated by a metahuman called the Hammer of Boravia, he retreats to his Fortress of Solitude, where he discovers a partially damaged message from his Kryptonian parents.

Ad

Meanwhile, billionaire Lex Luthor, along with his metahuman allies Ultraman and the Engineer, unleashes a giant kaiju on Metropolis as a distraction while infiltrating the Fortress. Superman teams up with reporter Lois Lane and a group of heroes known as the Justice Gang, including Green Lantern, Mister Terrific, and Hawkgirl, to confront Luthor’s plans.

When a full Kryptonian message is revealed, public opinion turns against him, and he ultimately surrenders to the government and is imprisoned in a pocket universe controlled by Luthor. With help from fellow prisoner Metamorpho and Lois, he escapes and returns to face Luthor’s ongoing threats.

Ad

The film concludes with Superman defeating Luthor and his associates, restoring peace. His cousin Kara Zor-El makes an appearance at the end, hinting at future developments. The film, produced by DC Studios, Troll Court Entertainment, and The Safran Company, was made on a $225 million budget and has grossed over $581 million worldwide. The filming took place in 2024 in Norway, Georgia, and Ohio.

Also read: Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan's cozy mystery, The Thursday Murder Club, finds its way to Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More