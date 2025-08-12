Noah Centineo bags the lead role in the upcoming Rambo prequel movie, John Rambo

The Recruit star Noah Centineo will play young John Rambo in a new prequel film from Millennium Media. The movie, titled John Rambo, will be directed by Jalmari Helander and written by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. Production is scheduled to begin in early 2026 in Thailand, with Lionsgate in talks to distribute.

Noah Centineo will take over the role made famous by Sylvester Stallone, portraying Rambo during his time as a soldier in the Vietnam War. Plot specifics have not been revealed. Stallone, who starred in all five films since the 1982 release of First Blood, is not involved in the project but has been informed of Centineo’s casting.

Helander, who previously directed the action film Sisu, said,

“I have been the biggest fan of Rambo since the age of 11. It is so surreal to be in a situation where I can actually make my own Rambo movie. The chain of events that got me here makes, in a fantastic way, my whole childhood make sense. I can’t wait to bring the greatest action hero back to the big screen where he belongs.”

American actor Sylvester Stallone plays Rambo on the set of First Blood based on the novel by Canadian David Morrell and directed by Ted Kotcheff. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Deadline announced on August 11, 2025, that Noah Centineo has been officially cast in John Rambo, a prequel exploring the character’s journey during the Vietnam War prior to the occurrences in First Blood. Introduced by David Morrell in the 1972 book First Blood, Rambo is a former Green Beret whose tale has been transformed into one of Hollywood's most successful action franchises.

Sylvester Stallone has portrayed Rambo in five films from 1982 to 2019. While he is not part of the prequel’s production, Stallone has spoken about potential successors in past interviews. During a 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show, Stallone said of Ryan Gosling,

“I was fascinated by Rambo and I used to go to school dressed as Rambo and people would chase me away and I still didn’t stop. I’d vacation as Rambo. He just kept saying that he had a lot of affiliation with Rambo.

"And I thought, you know, this is interesting. If I ever pass the baton, I’ll pass it on to him because he loves the character” he added.

Production details for John Rambo

Noah Centineo attends the Opening Ceremony during the 1st "Nouvelles vagues" International Biarritz Film Festival on June 28, 2023 in Biarritz, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

John Rambo will start filming in early 2026, with Thailand selected as the main location for its jungles and rural scenery that align with the narrative’s Vietnam War backdrop. Shooting in Thailand will provide the production with access to Noah Centineo to fulfill other obligations, such as his part in Street Fighter. The schedule has been arranged to prevent conflicts with the Street Fighter filming, anticipated to occur in late 2026.

The producers are Kevin King-Templeton, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger, and Avi Lerner, while Trevor Short, Dallas Sonnier, and Amanda Presmyk act as executive producers. Millennium Media is managing the production, continuing its long-term relationship with the Rambo franchise.

Lionsgate, having released the recent two Rambo movies, is anticipated to distribute the prequel, maintaining its collaboration with the series. The studio's earlier partnership with Helander on Sisu is considered a reason for its participation, due to the director's established history of producing action movies with striking visual realism.

Noah Centineo's recent and upcoming projects

Noah Centineo attends the Opening Ceremony during the 1st "Nouvelles vagues" International Biarritz Film Festival on June 28, 2023 in Biarritz, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

Noah Centineo gained fame through Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before series, resulting in numerous roles in romantic comedies and action movies. His fame in the franchise enabled him to broaden his career, accepting action-related roles in The Recruit and Black Adam. These projects showcased his skill in shifting from cheerful romantic roles to physically challenging action performances.

In recent years, Centineo has persisted in broadening his portfolio. He featured in the war drama Warfare by Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza, a project that positioned him with a diverse cast in a tough military environment. He produced Our Hero, Balthazar under his Arkhum label, which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival, highlighting his increasing role as a filmmaker.

Noah Centineo is set to portray Ken Masters in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie, which is slated to release in 2026, alongside Jason Momoa and Andrew Koji. This role contributes to his collection of prominent action figures. Moreover, he maintains a balance between acting and producing, indicating a conscious attempt to create a diverse career that goes beyond just on-screen roles.

