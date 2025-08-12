Sullivan's Crossing season 4: From release window to expected plot, everything we know about the series

Sullivan's Crossing season 4 is officially on the way, with filming expected to begin later this year. The Canadian romantic drama has captivated audiences with its mix of heartfelt relationships, family dynamics, and picturesque Nova Scotia backdrops.

Following the dramatic cliffhanger of season 3, where Maggie’s past came back to haunt her in an unexpected way, the next chapter is set to deliver more emotional twists. Although CTV and The CW have not confirmed an exact premiere date, the new season is expected to arrive in 2026.

Exact release date for Sullivan's Crossing season 4, and how many episodes will be there in the series

Sullivan's Crossing season 4 (Image via Netflix)

An official release date for Sullivan's Crossing season 4 has not been confirmed. Industry timelines suggest a potential premiere in mid-2026. Season 3 aired in April 2025 on CTV, in May 2025 on The CW, and on Netflix in August 2025. If production follows the same pattern, filming may conclude in early 2026, allowing for a spring or summer release.

Season 4 is expected to have 10 episodes, matching the format of previous seasons. It will air first on CTV in Canada and The CW in the United States. The CW’s streaming platform will release episodes the day after broadcast. Netflix will likely add the full season a few months after the finale.

In Canada, CTV will remain the main broadcaster. The CW will handle U.S. distribution, and Netflix will provide international access. Seasons 1 to 3 are currently available on Netflix worldwide.

All cast members in Sullivan's Crossing season 4 and their characters in the series

Sullivan's Crossing (Image via Prime Video)

The main cast from previous seasons is expected to return for Sullivan's Crossing season 4, though official confirmations have not yet been announced. Based on the events of season 3 and ongoing storylines, several key actors are likely to return.

Morgan Kohan will play Maggie Sullivan again. She is a brilliant neurosurgeon who finds herself at a crossroads in both her personal and professional life. Chad Michael Murray is likely to come back as Cal Jones, a new character whose connection with Maggie has been hurt by things that happened in the past.

Scott Patterson will probably return as Harry "Sully" Sullivan, Maggie's estranged father, who is still getting better from health problems. Tom Jackson will play Frank Cranebear again, who is a longtime friend of the Sullivan family.

Andrea Menard will probably play Edna Cranebear again. Her latest operation brought the community closer together. Allan Hawco might come back as Andrew Mathews, Maggie's ex-boyfriend, who makes her feelings even more complicated.

Marcus Rosner is likely to return as Liam, who was revealed to be Maggie's husband in the season 3 finale. Lindura (Sydney) and Reid Price (Rob), who are in the cast on a regular basis, may also come back.

What to expect from Sullivan's Crossing season 4?

Sullivan's Crossing (Image via Netflix)

Sullivan's Crossing season 4 is expected to continue immediately after the season 3 cliffhanger. In the final moments of season 3, Liam revealed to Maggie that they were married. This revelation leaves Maggie’s future with Cal unresolved and may influence her next steps.

Maggie has chosen to obtain her medical license in Canada. This could lead to new chances and problems. It might also mean that she has to become used to the local medical community and deal with the reality of healthcare in a small town. Her story will probably still be about how she balances these duties with her personal relationships.

People will still be interested in Sully's healing journey. What he does could have an effect on Maggie's life. As Edna's health continues to improve, there may be more chances for her and Frank to be in stories together, especially when it comes to community issues.

How Cal reacts to Liam's news will determine what he does next. There is still some mystery around his history, which gives him the potential to grow as a character.

Roma Roth, the show's creator, has said that there would be significant changes in the plot in season 4. As the story goes on, the show will probably keep looking at love, family, and community as important pieces of the plot.

The story of Maggie Sullivan and the people around her will continue in season 4 of Sullivan's Crossing, which is scheduled to start in the middle of 2026. The main cast is set to get back together for the season, and Liam's presence will add fresh tensions and deepen existing connections.

The show’s future beyond season 4 has not been confirmed, with no announcements about a final season. Its performance on linear and streaming platforms may influence renewal decisions.

