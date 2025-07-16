Sullivan's Crossing season 3 finale (episode 10) ending explained: What does Maggie’s past reveal?

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 finale episode 10, Head To The Heart, premiered on July 16, 2025, and delivered an unforgettable finale. Fans were left reeling after a major revelation about Maggie's past, leading to a shocking cliffhanger.

Ad

In the final moments of the episode, Maggie’s hidden marriage to Liam, a former lover, is exposed at a critical moment for her and Cal. The finale's emotional rollercoaster takes viewers through heart-pounding surgery scenes, relationship struggles, and an unexpected twist.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Sullivan's Crossing Season 3, Episode 10. Reader’s discretion is required.

Throughout the series, Maggie Sullivan has been on a journey of self-discovery, trying to reconcile her career ambitions with her desire to build a life in Timberlake with Cal. As she begins envisioning a future with Cal, a revelation about her previous marriage throws everything into disarray. Maggie’s marriage to Liam, which has been kept a secret up until now, is the bombshell that complicates her relationship with Cal.

Ad

Trending

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 finale reveals Maggie’s marriage to Liam

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 finale (Image via CTV)

In one of the most shocking twists of Sullivan's Crossing season 3 finale episode, Maggie’s former husband, Liam, unexpectedly appears at the opening party for Rob’s restaurant.

Ad

Cal and everyone else in the room are shocked when they learn that Maggie was married to Liam in the past. Maggie was shocked and confused when Liam suddenly showed up again. Liam's appearance at the worst possible time shows that she did not expect to see him again. Liam dropped the bombshell that he was married to Maggie, which shocked both Cal and Maggie.

Cal has a lot of questions about Maggie's past and about whether or not they can trust each other after this news. Maggie is faced with a moment of truth because she has to face a part of her past that she had hidden. Maggie had been looking for emotional stability, but this news breaks it. It also makes her future with Cal uncertain.

Ad

Why did Maggie keep her marriage a secret?

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 finale (Image via CTV)

In the operating room, Sullivan's Crossing season 3 finale episode starts with a crucial scene. Now that Maggie Sullivan is calm again after a stressful time, she is operating on Edna Cranebear.

Ad

Strangely, neither Cal nor anyone else at Timberlake knew about this marriage. Why Maggie never brought up Liam before, especially since she was in a serious relationship like the one with Andrew, remains a question. Maggie might have hidden this part of her life because she wanted to focus on the present instead of facing the past.

Finding out about Liam's presence makes Maggie's relationship with Cal a lot more complicated.

Ad

Maggie’s surgery and the rising tension in the operating room

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 finale (Image via CTV)

In the operating room, Sullivan's Crossing season 3 finale episode starts with a crucial scene. Now that Maggie Sullivan is calm again after a stressful time, she is operating on Edna Cranebear.

Ad

Following the discovery of a brain tumor, Edna's health had been getting worse, and the surgery was her only chance to save her sight and stop more problems. Maggie and her team are working hard to remove the tumor, and you can feel the tension in the operating room. There is an extra problem with bleeding during the surgery, but Maggie steps up and saves Edna's life.

Once the procedure ends, Maggie has to wait for Edna to wake up. She is still not sure if the surgery will work, but as the hours go by, it becomes clear that Edna has a good chance of surviving. Once Edna wakes up and can see again, Maggie’s relief is immense.

Ad

Also read: When does Sullivan's Crossing season 3 come out on Netflix? Details explored

Maggie’s internal struggle: A tug of war between her career and personal life

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 finale (Image via CTV)

As Edna continues to get better, Sullivan's Crossing season 3 finale episode shifts to Maggie's inner conflict between her job as a neurosurgeon and her desire to stay in Timberlake with Cal. The episode shows how complicated Maggie's feelings are as she tries to figure out her future.

Ad

Maggie likes being a doctor and being in the operating room, but she is also very close to Timberlake and the life she is building with Cal. Maggie has a deep conversation with Sully, during which she thinks about how hard it has been to give up her old job. Maggie feels torn between her two worlds, so Sully, the wise teacher, tells her to follow her heart and do what makes her truly happy.

Ad

After this thought, Maggie decides she doesn't need to pick between the two. She can keep working as a doctor while she's with Cal. This realization is a big win for Maggie because it helps her figure out who she is and what she wants from life.

Also read: Does Maggie have a miscarriage in Sullivan's Crossing season 3? Details explored

Sully’s decision to leave for Ireland

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 finale (Image via CTV)

Sully's choice to leave Sullivan's Crossing and go to Ireland with Helen is another big event in the ending. Sully has been the town's emotional rock throughout the series, but his decision to leave indicates an unexpected change in his character's journey.

Ad

Sully has always been connected to the Crossing, and his job as the town's guardian has been a big part of who he is. Sully thinks about himself momentarily when Helen shows up and tells him to let go of the past and move on.

In Sullivan's Crossing season 3 finale, Sully's choice to go with Helen shows that he wants to find love and a future outside the Crossing. This is a huge step for Sully, as it demonstrates his willingness to leave behind the place he has known for so long and take a risk on something new.

Ad

His choice also affects the future of Sullivan's Crossing since Sully is leaving the town without a steady caretaker. Maggie has chosen to stay in Timberlake, but Sully's absence will be felt, and it's not clear what will happen with the Crossing now.

Also read: Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 9 ending explained

Sydney and Rafe’s relationship Drama

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 finale (Image via CTV)

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 finale shows that Sydney and Rafe's relationship still has problems. The couple has been fighting because they have different ideas about marriage. Rafe wants to get married, but Sydney doesn't want to. Their talk about marriage brings out their deepest differences, and Sydney's reluctance to settle down makes things tense between them.

Ad

As the episode goes on, it becomes clear that they might be unable to stay together because Sydney is unwilling to give up her values.

At this point, Rafe seems to have had enough of Sydney's immaturity and inability to make choices about their future. The way he looked at the end of the episode makes me think he might be ready to no longer care about her.

Fans have long thought that Sydney and Rafe are not a good match for each other, and this cliffhanger makes it unclear what will happen next with them.

Ad

Also read: Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 8 ending explained

Maggie and Cal indulge in a deep conversation: The final scene

A still from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 (Image via CTV)

A heartbreaking scene between Maggie and Cal ends the finale. Maggie has to deal with her feelings and past after the shocking news that she is married to Liam.

Ad

When it's quiet outside, Maggie finds Cal, and they talk about their relationship honestly. Maggie tells Cal that she loves him and wants to have their life together, but she also says that her job makes her who she is.

Cal, still reeling from the revelation about Liam, listens intently but remains unsure about what the future holds for them. Maggie figured out that she could have a job and a relationship simultaneously, so she suggested they open a general practice in Timberlake. However, before they can settle things, Liam shows up at the end of the season, leaving their future uncertain.

Ad

Also read: Is Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 available to stream on Netflix? Details explored

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 finale is now streaming on The CW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More