Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 8: Release date, plot and everything we know far

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 8 is set to premiere on July 2, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET on The CW. The residents of Sullivan's Crossing will continue their emotional and gripping journey in the new episode called Blindsided.

Ad

Maggie Sullivan and the very close-knit small town she lives in are at the centre of Sullivan's Crossing. The show portrays relationships that are difficult to understand, personal struggles, and moments when characters are emotionally vulnerable.

Maggie is trying to balance her work and personal life, and she is surrounded by people whose lives are connected to hers. Maggie continues to help Glenn, and her relationships with Cal and Sully continue to change.

Ad

Trending

In Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 8, viewers seem to learn more about Glenn's health crisis and get a better idea of what's wrong with him. As his condition gets worse, the people of Sullivan's Crossing have to face their worries and anger, which can lead to heated arguments.

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 episode 8 releases on July 2, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 episode 8, which premieres on July 2, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET, is bound to continue its emotional rollercoaster and deepen the complexity of the relationships at the heart of the series.

Below is a detailed release schedule in various time zones.

Regions Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time) July 2, 2025, Wednesday 5:00 pm USA (Eastern Time) July 2, 2025, Wednesday 8:00 pm Brazil (BRT) July 2, 2025, Wednesday 9:00 pm UK (BST) July 3, 2025, Thursday 1:00 am Central Europe (CET) July 3, 2025, Thursday 2:00 am India (IST) July 3, 2025, Thursday 5:30 am South Africa (SAST) July 3, 2025, Thursday 3:00 am Philippines (PHT) July 3, 2025, Thursday 8:00 am Australia (ACDT) July 3, 2025, Thursday 11:30 am New Zealand (NZST) July 3, 2025, Thursday 1:00 pm

Ad

Where to Watch

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 Episode 8 will air on The CW at 8:00 pm ET on July 2, 2025. Fans can also stream the episode through The CW’s digital platforms. Keep an eye on official streaming sites like The CW app or website for access. Be sure to tune in to catch the newest developments in the series.

Also read: Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 6 ending explained

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 7 recap

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lola and Jacob are stuck in a collapsed mine in Sullivan's Crossing season 3, episode 7, Twists and Turns. As Lola tries to figure out how to help Jacob, whose blood sugar is too low, her phone breaks.

Lola is freaking out because Jacob is getting weaker, and they are having a hard time getting his blood sugar kit. Maggie goes to Sully's to change clothes before going to The Outpost after Cal tells her that Mark's blood test results are not clear.

Ad

When Sully sees an ad for luxury homes from Glenn Perry, it makes him angry, and Maggie shares the news that she’s moving in with Cal. This makes people feel things, especially when Cal later tells Rob and Sydney about it.

At the same time, Maggie and Cal start planning a search to find Lola and Jacob and help save them. Maggie finally hears Lola's voice leading them to the mine, where they give Jacob a glucagon shot to make him stable.

Ad

Just as the rescue was going well, though, there was another collapse that buried Cal under the rubble. Maggie had to treat his wounds. Maggie starts living with Cal, which means her relationship with Sully is changing, and the episode ends with emotional fights. As the characters deal with the consequences of their actions, the small-town dynamics continue to fall apart.

Also read: Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 3 ending explained

What to expect from Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 8

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans of Sullivan's Crossing can look forward to more emotional drama and tension in episode 8 of season 3. This episode explores the strange ways in which Glenn Perry's health is getting worse.

Maggie is already having problems with her relationships with Cal and Sully, and now she has to deal with Glenn's complicated medical condition. The characters are put under a lot of physical and emotional stress because of Glenn's health crisis, especially when Maggie learns more scary things about his symptoms.

Ad

This episode will also be about making relationships stronger. As things get worse with Glenn's health, Maggie's relationship with Cal will continue to change. Sully will have more emotional problems because he is still dealing with his feelings for Maggie and his complicated relationship with Helen.

In Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 8, characters will have to face their problems, which will set the stage for bigger revelations in later episodes. As Maggie digs deeper into Glenn's case, more shocking facts will come to light that will test the community and make relationships within it more difficult.

Ad

Also read: Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 4 ending explained

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episode 8 will premiere on July 2, 2025, on The CW at 8 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More