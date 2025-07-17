Sullivan's Crossing season 3 soundtrack: List of songs in the series

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 finale premiered on July 16, 2025, on The CW. The series explores the emotional journey of Maggie Sullivan as she navigates her career and personal life in a small, tight-knit community.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 further delved into Maggie’s internal conflict between her high-powered neurosurgery career and her new life in a fictional town. Alongside her developing romance with Cal Jones, Maggie faces difficult decisions that test her loyalties. Meanwhile, the community rallies together to heal after the fire.

The Sullivan's Crossing season 3 soundtrack complements the show’s themes, with songs that enhance the drama and tension.

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 soundtrack: List of all songs in the series

The Sullivan's Crossing season 3 soundtrack features an extensive collection of songs from various artists. Each track is carefully selected to match the moods of the episodes.

The Sullivan's Crossing season 3 soundtrack showcases a total of 24 songs.

Below is a list of songs featured in the episodes of Sullivan's Crossing season 3:

Episode 1 – S03E01

Shelter – Margot Todd

Time and Time Again (Sullivan’s Crossing Theme Song) – WILD

Hollow (Everything) – Jake Etheridge

Boundless Love – Jill Andrews.

Episode 2 – S03E02

Human – Vanbur.

Episode 3 – S03E03

Too much – Jeffrey Amor.

Episode 4 – S03E04

Up, Up & Away – Chance Peña

Age of Believing – Aron Wright

Pteryla – Lowswimmer & Novo Amor.

Episode 5 – S03E05

i am not who i was – Chance Peña.

Episode 6 – S03E06

The World Goes By – Margot Todd

Where Did the Fun Go? – Lou Pine.

Episode 7 – S03E07

Driveway – Jadea Kelly

Echoes – Bryan Elijah Smith.

Episode 8 – S03E08

To Love You - Shelly Fraley.

Episode 9 – S03E09

Bleed Me White – The Sweeplings

Let It Hurt – IVYWILD & Shawn Williams

You Will Always Be Home – Eyeballs & Eardrums.

Episode 10 – S03E10

Little of Your Lovin’ – Sonny Cleveland

Run to You – Ocie Elliott

You Got It All to Give – Dan Gautreau & Wolfgang Black

The Only Thing I Want – Matthew Perryman Jones & AG

Follow the Way – Peter Katz

Don’t Dream It’s Over – Crowded House.

About the music composers

Sullivan's Crossing season 3's music is helmed by the duo, Ari Posner and Joel Schwartz. Together, they have crafted a score that resonates deeply with the show’s themes of personal growth, healing, and community bonds. The music creates a warm, intimate atmosphere that complements the natural beauty of the series.

Ari Posner, a seasoned composer from Winnipeg, Canada, has been recognized with multiple Gemini and Canadian Screen Awards. His work spans across a variety of genres, but his ability to infuse depth into television scores has made him a household name. He is also known for his collaborations with composer Amin Bhatia.

Joel Schwartz brings over 20 years of experience as a composer, producer, and musician. He has worked with numerous acclaimed artists across genres like folk, Americana, and blues.

Plot of Sullivan's Crossing season 3

A still from Sullivan's Crossing (Image via CTV)

The season 3 finale of Sullivan's Crossing is filled with emotional twists and poignant moments. At the start of the episode, Dr. Maggie Sullivan performs an important surgery on Edna, a well-liked character who has a brain tumor that is making her go blind over time.

Maggie has problems during the operation due to its complications. In the end, the surgery works, giving Edna hope that she will be able to see again.

There is, however, Maggie's personal journey, as she struggles with how she feels about Cal Jones. Maggie has to figure out how to balance her career goals with her new life in the town, where she has made a lot of friends.

Maggie's ex-husband Liam, shows up out of the blue at the grand opening of Rob's restaurant, which makes things worse. Maggie and Cal's relationship is completely shaken when he says that they are still married.

Sully, who is getting ready to leave the Crossing to go to Ireland with Helen, has to make a huge choice about his future. He has always been an important part of the community, and his leaving marks the end of an era. At the same time, Edna's struggle with getting older is explored further, which helps her accept her past and look forward to the future.

Maggie and Cal have an emotional talk in the middle of all this chaos. Maggie tells Cal she loves him, but she knows it will be hard to balance her personal and professional life. With Liam's return, the unresolved tension between the characters grows, and fans can't wait for the next part.

All Sullivan's Crossing season 3 episodes are available on The CW in the United States.

