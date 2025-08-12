Trouble Man (2025) soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

Premiered in the United States on August 1, 2025, Trouble Man is an action-comedy movie where the soundtrack significantly influences the overall experience of watching it. The thoughtfully selected blend of R&B, hip-hop, and soul songs enhances Michael Jai White’s direction and acting, establishing the mood from the first scene to the concluding credits. The playlist mixes original pieces with licensed tracks, each thoughtfully positioned to align with the film’s rhythm and emotion.

Multiple tracks closely correspond with key scenes, amplifying their effect. Energetic rhythms support combat scenes, whereas more languid, emotive tracks highlight personal contemplation or conflicts between individuals. This positioning enables the music to drive the emotional current without diverting attention from the visuals.

Amani K. Smith and Demonte Posey composed the score and theme music, also contributing notable tracks like Troubleman, Pending Case, and Money Made. These composers are acknowledged for their contributions to film and television music, having previous experience with various soundtrack projects in different genres. Their contributions to Trouble Man not only elevate its nostalgic tone but also establish recurring themes that link significant moments across the film.

From Gary Taylor’s Dreams to Akon’s Stand On Binness, here are the songs played in Trouble Man

Dreams – Gary Taylor

– Gary Taylor I Wanna – Gary Taylor

– Gary Taylor Mic Drop – Noah Sorota

– Noah Sorota That Part – LY’JAH feat. GEN.I.US

– LY’JAH feat. GEN.I.US Troubleman – Amani K. Smith & Demonte Posey

– Amani K. Smith & Demonte Posey Take Control – Amani K. Smith & Demonte Posey

– Amani K. Smith & Demonte Posey Pending Case – Amani K. Smith & Demonte Posey

– Amani K. Smith & Demonte Posey My Blackness – Karrie Carroll, Courtney Travis, Brent Paschke, Adonaii

– Karrie Carroll, Courtney Travis, Brent Paschke, Adonaii Back And Forth – Mark Devin Powers Adao & Hyung Rae Lee

– Mark Devin Powers Adao & Hyung Rae Lee It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World – James Brown & Betty Newsome

– James Brown & Betty Newsome Formant Formations – Keith Sweat, Derek Louis, Allen, Mike Heart, Gerald Wayne Isaac

– Keith Sweat, Derek Louis, Allen, Mike Heart, Gerald Wayne Isaac Fuego – Gary Taylor

– Gary Taylor Nobody – Wirlie Morris

– Wirlie Morris So In Love – Keith Sweat & Fitzgerald Scott

– Keith Sweat & Fitzgerald Scott Here We Go – Amani K. Smith & Demonte Posey

– Amani K. Smith & Demonte Posey Lover’s Lane – Amani K. Smith & Demonte Posey

– Amani K. Smith & Demonte Posey There It Was – Amani K. Smith & Demonte Posey

– Amani K. Smith & Demonte Posey Money Made – Amani K. Smith & Demonte Posey

– Amani K. Smith & Demonte Posey Rock The Boat – Amani K. Smith & Demonte Posey

– Amani K. Smith & Demonte Posey Money Maker – Amani K. Smith & Demonte Posey

– Amani K. Smith & Demonte Posey Ghetto People – Amani K. Smith & Demonte Posey

– Amani K. Smith & Demonte Posey You’re Too Fine – Keith Sweat, Ray J, Bobby Valentino, Sammy, Pleasure P

– Keith Sweat, Ray J, Bobby Valentino, Sammy, Pleasure P Up Out The Way – Keith Sweat, Wirlie Morris, Traci Hale, Charlie Wilson

– Keith Sweat, Wirlie Morris, Traci Hale, Charlie Wilson Stand On Binness – Akon, Keith Sweat, Ray Fade, Anthony Roy Whitney

Who composed the score and theme song for Trouble Man?

Michael Jai White as Jaxen observes the crowd in a nightclub in Trouble Man (2025). (Image via IGN)

The score and theme song for Trouble Man were composed by Amani K. Smith and Demonte Posey. They created several of the film’s original tracks, including Troubleman, Pending Case, and Money Made, which appear multiple times and form the backbone of the film’s musical identity.

The track Troubleman serves as the main theme, playing during the opening credits and setting the tone for Jaxen’s character, with its motifs reused in instrumental variations throughout the film.

In addition to the composers, the music department included Rashad Richardson as music supervisor and Neea Pyne-Howard as music coordinator. These roles supported the adaptation of themes for different scenes and ensured the soundtrack’s integration with Trouble Man’s overall tone.

About Trouble Man

Method Man confronts Michael Jai White in a heated exchange in Trouble Man (2025). (Image via IGN)

Trouble Man is a 2025 American action-comedy film directed by and starring Michael Jai White. Known for his cult hit Black Dynamite (2009), White returns here with a modern take on 1970s blaxploitation style. The film also features Method Man, Noah Fleder, Mike Epps, Gillian White, Orlando Jones, and La La Anthony. It premiered at the American Black Film Festival on June 12, 2025, before releasing in the United States on August 1, 2025, through Samuel Goldwyn Films.

In the story, White plays Jaxen, a former Atlanta police officer and onetime law student turned private investigator. He takes on the case of missing R&B star Jahari, a disappearance tied to a larger kidnapping and extortion plot. Alongside reconnecting with an old flame, Jaxen navigates martial arts fights, gun battles, and encounters with dangerous figures.

The soundtrack supports this blend of action and genre homage, mixing original tracks by Amani K. Smith and Demonte Posey with licensed songs that echo the film’s retro influences.

