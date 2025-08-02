"Matt Rife can f*#k right off"- Netizens react extremely to Matt Rife's questionable purchase 

Matt Rife, an American comedian and actor known for his crowd work and appearances on shows such as Wild ‘N Out, announced on August 1, 2025, via Instagram that he and YouTuber Elton Castee had jointly purchased the Connecticut home of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, including the Warren Occult Museum, which houses a collection of haunted artifacts andmost notably the Annabelle doll featured in The Conjuring film franchise.In his announcement, Matt Rife shared that he and Elton Castee had purchased the home and Occult Museum of Ed and Lorraine Warren, becoming the legal guardians of the collection for at least five years.He expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition, highlighting his long-standing interest in paranormal activity and noting that The Conjuring films are among his favorite horror movies. He also mentioned plans to reopen the property for overnight stays and museum tours, allowing visitors to experience the location’s haunted history firsthand. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing the announcement, the news generated widespread discussion online, particularly on Reddit, where users shared a range of reactions. One Reddit user criticized the announcement, reflecting the strong opinions held by some commenters.''Matt Rife can f*#k right off,'' a user commented.Reactions like this were part of a broader online discussion, where users questioned Rife’s suitability for overseeing a property with such a prominent place in paranormal history.''Sure, but this is legit f*#king crazy news,'' another user added.''Hope she haunts the f*#k out of his stupid face,'' a user added.Other users joked, referencing the haunted doll now in Rife’s possession.''Annabelle has a chance to do the funniest shit right now,'' a Redditor added.''Annabelle you have your next assignment,'' another user added.Several users expressed doubt over the legitimacy of the purchase.''This is just bait. He's probably not actually buying it himself, it's probably a team using Matt Rife as the face in order to make content,'' a Redditor added.Some users expressed neutral or mildly supportive views regarding Rife’s interest in the paranormal and his public image, while others criticized the purchase. At this time, no additional details have been provided about when the Warren property will open to the public or how it will be managed. Overall, reactions to the acquisition remain mixed, with ongoing discussions about the intersection of entertainment, spiritual significance, and historical preservation.The Connecticut Home and Warren Occult Museum: Matt Rife’s questionable acquisition View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Connecticut property, said to be purchased by Matt Rife and Elton Castee, was previously owned by Ed and Lorraine Warren, well-known paranormal investigators. This acquisition includes the Warren Occult Museum, a private collection of artifacts gathered during the Warrens’ decades-long career investigating alleged paranormal phenomena.the property is located in Monroe, Connecticut, and the museum houses over 750 items, including some of the most well-known pieces in paranormal lore. Among these is the Annabelle doll, which has been featured in The Conjuring. The collection also includes other artifacts such as a self-playing organ, a six-foot satanic idol, and objects linked to hauntings like the Amityville Horror and the Enfield Poltergeist.The museum was originally established in the 1950s and operated until 2019, when it temporarily closed due to zoning and safety concerns. Since then, the collection has been maintained by the New England Society for Psychic Research.Rife's recent post has generated considerable public interest and discussion about the future management and preservation of a property considered significant within paranormal research and popular culture.Also Read: &quot;It's not 'Superman 2'.&quot;: James Gunn teases Superman's major role in the upcoming sequel movie.