Jennifer Aniston movies: Every acting role ranked best to worst

Jennifer Aniston is an American actress who gained worldwide recognition for her role as Rachel Green on the TV sitcom Friends (1994-2004). Her performance earned her prestigious awards, including a Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award.

Aniston’s first major movie role was in the 1993 horror comedy Leprechaun. She gained fame through hit comedies like Office Space, Bruce Almighty, The Break-Up, Marley & Me, Just Go with It, Horrible Bosses, We’re the Millers, Dumplin’, and Murder Mystery.

She also starred in acclaimed indie films such as The Good Girl, Friends with Money, and Cake.

Here is a list ranking every Jennifer Aniston movie role from best to worst.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

1) The Good Girl (2002)

Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl (Image via Prime Video)

Written by Mike White and directed by his frequent collaborator Miguel Arteta, this independent dark dramedy is the finest big-screen display of Jennifer Aniston’s distinctive and nuanced acting skills.

She shines as a lonely, trapped employee at a small-town discount store who develops feelings for a restless coworker (Jake Gyllenhaal).

This role is Aniston’s best because it reveals her skill in portraying genuine emotions with subtlety. In The Good Girl, she delivers a performance that is both powerful and relatable, showing her impressive range beyond typical roles.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

2) The Iron Giant (1999)

The Iron Giant is a 1999 animated sci-fi movie (Image via Apple TV+)

Brad Bird’s directorial debut in 1999 has since become a beloved family classic. The Iron Giant is an animated sci-fi movie about a young boy who forms a bond with a massive robot from outer space.

Jennifer Aniston provides the voice of Annie Hughes, Hogarth’s mother, who is a diner waitress and the widowed wife of a military pilot.

Aniston’s voice performance brings relatability to Annie Hughes. Her natural delivery grounds the story emotionally, giving it an important human element within the movie’s sci-fi adventure.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

3) Office Space (1999)

Office Space is a cult classic comedy (Image via Apple TV+)

Peter Gibbons, a dissatisfied programmer, struggles against his soul-crushing corporate job in the cult classic comedy Office Space. He and his eccentric colleagues struggle with office politics and strict management, which has amusing results. The movie parodies office life in a normal software company in the 1990s.

In Chotchkie's, a chain restaurant where staff members are expected to wear "pieces of flair" to express themselves, Aniston plays Joanna, a server. Peter Gibbons, a disillusioned software programmer who struggles with his job and bossy management, is the man she dates.

Where to watch: Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix

4) Horrible Bosses (2011)

Jennifer Aniston stars as Dr. Julia Harris in Horrible Bosses (Image via Getty)

As Dr. Julia Harris, a sexually aggressive dentist who persistently ab*ses her assistant, Dale, Jennifer Aniston excels. Together with the tale of three friends who are tired of their awful bosses, Aniston's audacious and memorable performance in Horrible Bosses stands out.

As the pals devise a crazy scheme to get out of their stifling workplaces, the movie combines dark humor with ridiculous scenarios.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+

5) Friends with Money (2006)

The cast of Friends with Money (Image via Apple TV+)

In the incisive, character-driven drama Friends with Money, a group of women in Los Angeles examine the intricacies of friendship, class, and individual difficulties.

After leaving her teaching position, Jennifer Aniston portrays Olivia, a struggling single woman who works as a house cleaner in Los Angeles. Olivia seeks stability and self-confidence in spite of her financial difficulties and tumultuous relationships.

She finds a connection with a client named Marty over time, overcoming their difficulties.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

6) Marley & Me (2008)

Marley & Me, based on John Grogan’s memoir (Image via Apple TV+)

Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson play a newlywed couple who acquire a boisterous yellow Labrador puppy named Marley in the movie Marley & Me, which is based on John Grogan's best-selling biography and real tale.

Jenny Grogan, played by Jennifer Aniston, is a devoted reporter and new wife who must balance work, family, and motherhood. As she balances job and family life, her character goes through both happiness and heartache; her bond with their wayward dog, Marley, is a major plot point.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+

7) Life of Crime (2013)

Jennifer Aniston plays Mickey Dawson in Life of Crime (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on Elmore Leonard's book The Switch, Life of Crime is a humorous crime movie about a botched kidnapping. Characters from Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown, which was based on Leonard's Rum Punch, also made appearances in the story.

Mickey Dawson, the abducted wife of a dishonest real estate mogul, is portrayed by Jennifer Aniston. Mickey remains vigilant despite being imprisoned and discovers her husband's treachery. Her inventiveness is essential to the development of the narrative.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

8) Cake (2014)

Cake is an addiction drama (Image via Apple TV+)

Jennifer Aniston received accolades for her portrayal of a lady dealing with chronic pain in the addiction thriller Cake. She received nominations for the Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globes for her performance.

After losing her kid, Jennifer Aniston portrays Claire Bennett, a mother battling addiction and chronic agony.

Haunted by sadness, Claire struggles with her feelings and her reliance on medicine as she attempts to put her life back together and find healing moments.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+

9) Bruce Almighty (2003)

Jim Carrey in Bruce Almighty (Image via Apple TV+)

The main plot of Bruce Almighty, which stars Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman, Steve Carell, and Jennifer Aniston, is about a regular guy who unexpectedly acquires divine abilities.

Grace Connelly, played by Aniston, is Bruce Nolan's devoted girlfriend who grows tense due to his careless use of his newly acquired abilities.

Despite the challenges in their relationship, Grace remains a grounding presence and shows Bruce’s growth and struggles over the course of the movie.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+

10) Out of My Mind (2024)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV+)

Melody Brooks, a sixth-grader with cerebral palsy and a photographic memory, is followed in Out of My Mind as she battles for acceptance and faces the difficulties of regular schooling.

Melody's love of the TV show Friends inspires her to picture her inner voice as Jennifer Aniston's when she is unable to speak out loud.

Melody's inner monologue is narrated by Aniston, who brilliantly captures the character's emotions and intelligence. This moving rendition effectively conveys Melody's tenacity and distinct viewpoint.

Where to watch: Disney+, Apple TV+

Viewers can keep an eye out for Jennifer Aniston’s upcoming projects, including her role in the Apple TV+ series adaptation of I'm Glad My Mom Died, involvement in the 9 to 5 reboot, and the upcoming season 4 of The Morning Show.

