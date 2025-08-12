Irish Blood season 1 cast & characters: Meet the stars behind the show and the roles they play

Directed by Molly McGlynn, Irish Blood season 1 is a crime drama that premiered exclusively on Acorn TV on August 11, 2025. The series follows a high-flier divorce lawyer whose mysterious family connection triggers a journey of discovery across Ireland. Produced by Shaftesbury Films, Deadpan Pictures, and AMC Studio the show stars Alicia Silverstone as Fiona Sharpe.

Based on an original story, Irish Blood sees Sharpe's life upended after she gets a letter from her estranged father. He seemingly abandoned her on her tenth birthday, and the letter sends her on a journey of discovery across Ireland, where she learns about family members she never knew existed.

Silverstone, also an executive producer on the show, is joined by an ensemble cast. It includes Jason O’Mara, Ruth Codd, Leonardo Taiwo, and Djouliet Amara, among others.

Irish Blood season 1 cast and characters

Alicia Silverstone as Fiona Sharpe

Alicia Silverstone visits 'Hits 1' at the SiriusXM Studios on August 07, 2025 in New York City. (Image via Getty)

Alicia Silverstone stars as Fiona Sharpe, a brilliant but emotionally guarded divorce attorney. However, after receiving a letter from her estranged father, her carefully constructed life in Los Angeles crumbles. This sends her on a journey to Ireland throughout the miniseries, forcing her to confront painful family secrets and more.

Silverstone is an American actress best known for her work in both film and television. She made her debut in the 1993 thriller The Crush, for which she earned the 1994 MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance. She then gained international recognition for her iconic role in the cult classic Clueless (1995) as well as her role in Batman & Robin and the series Miss Match, among others.

Jason O’Mara as Declan

Vulture Festival Presented By AT&T - Heineken Green Room - Day 2 (Image via Getty)

Jason O'Mara portrays Declan in Irish Blood, Fiona Sharpe's long-absent father whose mysterious letter triggers her journey to Ireland. After disappearing on her tenth birthday, his sudden reemergence forces Fiona to confront painful childhood memories. Despite being the catalyst for the story, Declan remains a mysterious figure as Fiona discovers the complex circumstances behind his absence.

O'Mara, an accomplished Irish actor, brings authentic Dublin roots to the role. He made his breakthrough across British television before establishing himself in American productions. He earned recurring roles in the series Terra Nova, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and The Man in the High Castle (2018–19), among others. O’Mara also lent his voice as Batman in numerous DC animated films.

Djouliet Amara as Tess

2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony - Red Carpet - (Image via Getty)

Djouliet Amara portrays Tess, Fiona Sharpe's assistant. Said to be the show's moral compass, she recently graduated from law school and supports Fiona's impulsive journey to Ireland. However, her loyalty to Fiona is tested as the investigation deepens, challenging her ethical principles as Fiona goes deeper into her father’s case.

Born in Russia, Amara has grown as an actress over the last few years, gaining attention for her performances across television. That includes roles in Riverdale, Honey Girls, Superman & Lois, and Watson. She has also earned recurring roles in The Big Door Prize, The Porter, The Guilty Party, Querencia, and Devil in Ohio before getting cast as Tess in Irish Blood.

Stephen Hogan as Finn Murphy

Stephen Hogan (Image via Instagram/Stephen Hogan)

A complicated character with a link to Fiona’s past, Finn Murphy (Stephen Hogan) is one of Belfast’s most powerful criminal figures. Said to be one of the show's antagonists, he is Declan's former associate, whose grudge puts Fiona in danger after she starts asking questions. Her investigation into her father’s mysterious death soon crosses paths with Murphy’s territorial control over various criminal operations, which complicates things for both of them.

Hogan is a veteran Irish actor with an extensive career spanning film, television, and theater. He gained international recognition for his roles in The Tudors and Primeval. Beyond that, his credits include Totally Frank, Take the High Road, Injustice, The Archers, and Doctors, among others. Not only that, Hogan has lent his voice to several video game characters with roles in Divinity: Original Sin and Divinity: Original Sin II, Killzone 2, and more.

Other actors featured in Irish Blood season 1

Irish Blood also features a roster of supporting actors who contribute to the plot across its six episodes. The additional cast includes:

Ruth Codd

Leonardo Taiwo

Kal John as Caoimhin

Simone Kirby

Henry Garrett as Dave

Dearbhia Molloy

Vincent Walsh as Johnny McIntyre

Barry John Kinsella as Leo Travers

John Doran as Con

Gavin O’Connor as Sergeant Claude

Dave Rowe

Aaran Donoghue

Interested viewers can watch Irish Blood on Acorn TV.

