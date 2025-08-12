  • home icon
Irish Blood season 1 episode 3: Release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Aug 12, 2025 13:00 GMT
Irish Blood season 1 episode 3 (Image via Acorn TV)
Irish Blood season 1 episode 3 (Image via Acorn TV)

After uncovering a series of clues and a web of criminal activity, Fiona's investigation heats up in Irish Blood season 1 episode 3. In this story of murder, crime, and mystery, Alicia Silverstone stars as a divorcer lawyer turned amateur investigator desperate to find answers about her estranged father and his death.

Irish Blood season 1 episode 3 drops next Monday, August 18, 2025, at 3:00 am ET, only on Acorn TV. Titled Under Wraps, it teases even more clues and secrets awaiting Fiona to uncover. But as more and more hidden truths come to light, things are also getting more dangerous for her.

In the next episode, another clue from Declan's briefcase will propel another investigation, and Róisín and Musa will continue to help Fiona uncover whatever secrets lie ahead.

When does Irish Blood season 1 episode 3 come out?

The new Alicia Silverstone crime thriller releases one new episode every week, except for the premiere, which released two at the same time. This means Irish Blood season 1 episode 3 will be out next week on Monday, August 18, 2025, at 3:00 am Eastern Time.

As release timing can vary depending on the region, the table below details the exact release times for the upcoming episode in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zoneRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific TimeMonday, August 18, 202512 am
Central TimeMonday, August 18, 2025
2 am
Eastern TimeMonday, August 18, 2025
3 am
Greenwich Mean TimeMonday, August 18, 2025
7 am
Central European TimeMonday, August 18, 2025
9 am
Eastern European TimeMonday, August 18, 2025
10 am
Indian Standard TimeMonday, August 18, 2025
12:30 pm
Japan Standard TimeMonday, August 18, 2025
4 pm
Like the previous two episodes, Irish Blood season 1 episode 3 will only be available for watching on Acorn TV.

How many episodes are left in Irish Blood season 1?

After the two-header premiere, there are only four episodes left in Irish Blood season 1. It's a six-episode limited series, and following the back-to-back rollout for the premiere, one new episode will be released every week on Mondays until the scheduled finale on September 8, 2025.

Here's the release schedule for the remaining episodes for those who want to keep up with the series as a new episode airs.

  • Episode 3: Under Wraps - August 18, 2025
  • Episode 4: Father AI - August 25, 2025
  • Episode 5: Adding Machine - September 1, 2025
  • Episode 6: Turboclash - September 8, 2025

A brief recap of Irish Blood season 1 premiere

Declan&#039;s briefcase of clues (Image via Acorn TV)
Declan's briefcase of clues (Image via Acorn TV)

The first two episodes of the Irish Blood season 1 premiere introduced the show's premise, which is Fiona leaving her cushy job as a divorce attorney in LA to go to Ireland after receiving mail from her father. In it is a picture of a locker and the key for it, which contains her father's briefcase.

The Irish Blood season 1 premiere has also established that Fiona's father, Declan, is dead after supposedly falling off a cliff. But the clues inside his briefcase, including a video, suggest that his death wasn't an accident. Another clue, a horseshoe, leads Fiona to discover a criminal activity involving horses and a man named Patsy Burgess, whom she thinks had her father killed.

Fiona also learns that his father didn't simply abandon her 30 years ago. He was supposed to clean up his act and return to them, but he was killed before he was able to. She also has other relatives in Ireland, including a grandmother, an aunt, and an uncle.

Major events to expect from Irish Blood season 1 episode 3

Events from the previous episodes and the synopsis of Irish Blood season 1 episode 3 provide much context about what's going to happen next for Fiona and her investigation into her father's death. Here are some major events happening in next week's episode:

  • Fiona is dealing with the threat to her life. She's in for a difficult decision after almost getting killed at the bog: return to LA for safety or stay in Ireland and continue digging into her father's past and encounter possibly even more dangerous turn of events.
  • Fiona's family reunion: she and Isadora have found a common ground, and there's more to unpack in her relationship with her father's family in Ireland.
  • Declan's briefcase holds another clue. Per the synopsis, Irish Blood season 1 episode 3 will involve a pair of blood-stained gloves with a hidden metal gauze.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on Irish Blood season 1 and other shows as the year progresses.

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

