Irish Blood season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Alicia Silverstone returns to the small screen in the newest Ireland-set crime drama, Irish Blood season 1. A dead father and a cryptic message about his death not being an accident set off a quest for the truth for a daughter who has been estranged from him for three decades.
Starring and executive produced by Alicia Silverstone, the new crime drama features the actress as an amateur detective searching for answers about the death of the father she barely knew, only to uncover a much bigger secret. Irish Blood season 1 premieres on Monday, August 11, 2025, at 3:00 am ET, only on Acorn TV.
Promising both crime and mystery, the start of the season is expected to be tension-filled, especially with the back-to-back episode for the anticipated premiere.
Exact release date for Irish Blood season 1, and how many episodes there will be in the series
Irish Blood season 1 will premiere this Monday, August 11, 2025, with two new episodes dropping back-to-back at around 3:00 am Eastern Time. Please note that there's a time difference for the show's release depending on the region.
For anyone who wants to catch the first two episodes of the crime drama the moment it airs, below are the exact release dates and times for when they will be released in selected major time zones worldwide.
Irish Blood season 1 is being marketed as a limited series with only six episodes. After the two-episode premiere on August 11, one new episode will be released every week on Mondays at the same time until the scheduled season finale on September 8, 2025.
Where to watch Irish Blood season 1?
Irish Blood is an Acorn TV Original series, which means every episode of the crime drama will only be available for watching on Acorn TV. Monthly subscriptions start at $8.99, with a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. Viewers can also access the streaming service as an add-on to MGM+ (for $10.99 per month for the bundle) and YouTube TV (for $6 per month).
Acorn TV is available for those in the US and Canada, and those hit with geographical restrictions can use a trusted VPN to subscribe to the service.
All cast members in Irish Blood season 1
Alicia Silverstone stars in Irish Blood season 1 as Fiona Sharpe, a divorce lawyer who embarked on a journey to Ireland after receiving a cryptic message from her estranged father. Joining her in the series are a mix of veteran actors and new, promising faces in the business.
Canadian actress Wendy Crewson, who recently starred in We Were Liars and When Hope Calls, will be in the series, as well as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Blood of Zeus star Jason O'Mara. While most of their characters are still to be determined, other cast members in the series include:
- Djouliet Amara as Tess
- Kal John as Caoimhin
- Ruth Codd
- Simone Kirby
- Henry Garrett as Dave
- Vincent Walsh as Johnny McIntyre
- Dearbhla Molloy
- Stephen Hogan as Finn Murphy
- Barry John Kinsella as Leo Travers
- Faith Delaney as young Fiona Sharpe
- John Doran as Con
- Gavin O'Connor as Sergeant Claude
- Leonardo Taiwo
- Aaran Donoghue as Turbo Clash
- Dave Rowe as Garda Henderson
What to expect in Irish Blood season 1
Irish Blood season 1 promises a gripping murder mystery centered on Fiona Sharpe, who was abandoned by her father when she was only ten. Raised by her mother and harboring anger toward her father, Fiona's life takes a turn when a message from him, after 30 years of estrangement, brings her to Ireland in search of the truth about the man she barely knows.
A cryptic video of her father saying, "If anything happens to me, it was not an accident," kickstarts Fiona's search for truths about her father and his family, who don't know that she exists. She also discovers that the story of her father's abandonment turns out to be untrue, a lie intended to protect her and her mother.
Final thoughts
So far, there is no information on whether Irish Blood will only have one season or if there's going to be a second one. The show is yet to be released, and streaming services usually evaluate the show's performance before making a decision to renew it for a second season or not.