How many episodes are there in Irish Blood season 1? Episode count, release schedule, and more

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Aug 11, 2025 14:35 GMT
Irish Blood season 1 (Image via Acorn TV)
Alicia Silverstone's latest TV project, Irish Blood season 1, is out now on Acorn TV. This crime thriller, set in a small Irish town, premiered its first two episodes on August 11, 2025, introducing a web of mystery and danger surrounding the Hogan family, specifically Silverstone's Fiona Sharpe.

Irish Blood season 1 is a six-episode series that follows Fiona, a hot-shot divorce attorney in Los Angeles, as she upends her life to travel to Ireland to uncover the mystery about her estranged father and his disappearance. Murder and mystery are going to be recurring themes in this crime drama series, as Fiona's investigation opens a series of lies and secrets that get dangerous by the minute.

Silverstone stars alongside acting veterans and fresh, promising new faces in this Ireland-set crime thriller.

All episodes of Irish Blood season 1, and when they arrive

Irish Blood season 1 is a six-episode limited series. The first two episodes arrived back-to-back on August 11, 2025, and after the two-header premiere, the crime thriller settles into a one-episode per week release schedule. New episodes are expected to drop every Monday at 3:00 am Eastern Time, leading up to the scheduled finale on September 8, 2025.

Episode NumberTitleRelease Date
Episode 1BriefcaseMonday, August 11, 2025
Episode 2HorseshoeMonday, August 11, 2025
Episode 3Under WrapsMonday, August 18, 2025
Episode 4Father AlMonday, August 25, 2025
Episode 5Adding MachineMonday, September 1, 2025
Episode 6TurboclashMonday, September 8, 2025
Where to watch all episodes of Irish Blood season 1

Irish Blood season 1 is an Acorn TV Original series, which means all episodes of the show will only be available for watching via Acorn TV. For those who are not subscribed yet, Acorn TV offers a seven-day trial with unlimited access for new customers. After that, there are two options to stay subscribed to the service: an $8.99 plan, charged monthly, or an $89.99 plan, charged annually.

Acorn TV specializes in premium British and international television. It holds several crime thrillers and detective shows similar to Irish Blood season 1, like New Zealand's Life Is Murder, the Irish show Bloodlands, and the UK's Harry Wild.

About Irish Blood season 1

Alicia Silverstone in Irish Blood (Image via Acorn TV)
Murder and dark family secrets play out in the rugged Irish backdrop in Irish Blood, starring Alicia Silverstone. The crime thriller follows Silverstone's Fiona Sharpe, a divorce lawyer who travels to Ireland in search of answers after receiving a mysterious message from a father she had never had any contact with for the past 30 years.

In the Irish setting, Fiona confronts the reality of her extended family, who never knew she existed and whom she never knew about, and the real reason why her father abandoned her and her mother. It turns out that the classic abandonment story was untrue, and there lies a deeper reason why her father chose to keep her and her mother as far away from him as possible.

However, searching for the truth about her father gets Fiona entangled in a series of family secrets and lies that get dangerous as her investigation into her father's past goes deeper. Irish Blood season 1 promises a blend of mystery, suspense, emotional drama, and generational trauma throughout Fiona's journey in a small Irish town.

Besides Alicia Silverstone, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Jason O'Mara also stars in the thriller series as Declan, Fiona's father. Other stars in the series include We Were Liars' Wendy Crewson, Djouliet Amara, Karl John, Ruth Codd, Simone Kirby, and more, with Mary Goes Round filmmaker Molly McGlynn as director.

Stay tuned for more Irish Blood news and updates as the series continues.

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
Sportskeeda logo
