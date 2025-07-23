Code of Silence season 1 release date, cast details, trailer, and more

Created and written by Catherine Moulton, Code of Silence season 1 is a crime drama series that premiered on ITVX on May 18, 2025. The series will debut in North America on July 24, 2025, on BritBox. A British television show, it follows Alison Brooks, a deaf civilian, who uses her lip-reading skills to assist the police’s investigation into a dangerous gang.
The first season has been well received by fans and critics alike, earning a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes despite being released in May 2025. Not only that, season 2 has already been announced by lead actor Rose Ayling-Ellis.
An executive producer on the show, Ayling-Ellis portrays Brooks and stars alongside Kieron Moore, Charlotte Ritchie, and Andrew Buchan, among others, in Code of Silence season 1.
When and where will Code of Silence season 1 be released?
Code of Silence has already been released in the UK and began streaming on May 18, 2025, on ITVX in the country, with episodes releasing weekly. The series will make its debut in North America on July 24, 2025, on BritBox with the first episode.
The remaining five episodes of the six-episode series will be released every week. Here is a list of the episodes, along with their release dates:
- Episode 1: (July 24, 2025)
- Episode 2: (July 31, 2025)
- Episode 3: (August 7, 2025)
- Episode 4: (August 14, 2025)
- Episode 5: (August 21, 2025)
- Episode 6: (August 28, 2025)
A paid subscription to BritBox is required to access Code of Silence in North America. BritBox offers two types of subscriptions; $8.99 per month or $89.99 annually.
All cast members in Code of Silence season 1
As mentioned above, Code of Silence consists of an impressive cast led by star Rose Ayling-Ellis, who also serves as the series’ executive producer. She’s joined by a strong supporting cast, including Charlotte Ritchie as DS Ashleigh Francis and Andrew Buchan as DI James Marsh.
Here is a full list of the actors:
- Rose Ayling-Ellis as Alison Brooks
- Charlotte Ritchie as DS Ashleigh Francis
- Kieron Moore as Liam Barlow
- Andrew Buchan as DI James Marsh
- Rolf Choutan as Eithan Lewis
- Joe Absolom as Braden Moore
- Nathan Armarkwei Laryea as DC Ben Lawford
- Beth Goddard as Helen Redman
- Fifi Garfield as Julie Brooks
- Dedun Omole as DC Mia Caballero
What to expect from Code of Silence season 1?
Released on May 18, 2025, Code of Silence immediately established itself as an ITVX hit thanks to writer and creator Catherine Moulton’s fresh take on a crime drama. The series follows Alison Brooks, a deaf caterer in a police canteen who is recruited for her incredible lip-reading skills.
After police officers DI James Marsh (Andrew Buchan) and DS Ashleigh Francis (Charlotte Ritchie) realise what Brooks can do, they ask her to help out in a case. The two officers are investigating and surveilling a dangerous gang planning a jewellery heist, and while Alison agrees, things quickly become complicated for her.
She develops feelings for Liam Barlow, one of the suspects the group of officers have been told to surveil. In the process, Alison manages to uncover Barlow’s real identity and figures out that he’s Liam Gray, and is not an actual part of the gang.
Instead, Gray has ulterior motives for joining the group, but his actions further complicate things for Alison, leading to her being kidnapped by the gang. However, by the series finale, Alison and Liam manage to figure things out, albeit at a big cost for one of them.
Interested viewers can stream episodes of Code of Silence season 1 starting July 24, 2025, on BritBox.