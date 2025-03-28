How many episodes are there in Ludwig? Episode count, release schedule and more

Ludwig is a British detective drama comedy, started in 2024, has six episodes. The show premiered on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Now, people in other countries could also watch it on BritBox.

The first two episodes aired on March 20, 2024. New episodes are released every week until the finale on April 17, 2024. The story is about a puzzle maker named John Taylor who is forced to help find his missing twin brother, a detective named James.

By pretending to be James, John gets into the Cambridge Police Department and uses his puzzle-solving skills to find out hidden truths while also helping to solve other crimes without meaning to. As the story goes on, John finds out more than just clues about where his brother went.

Exploring the episode release schedule for Ludwig

Season 1 of Ludwig consists of six episodes, with the first two aired together on March 20, 2024, on Britbox, followed by one new episode each week.

Below is the full release schedule for the episodes:

Episodes Release Day and Date Episode 1 Thursday, March 20, 2024 Episode 2 Thursday, March 20, 2024 Episode 3 Thursday, March 27, 2024 Episode 4 Thursday, April 3, 2024 Episode 5 Thursday, April 10, 2024 Episode 6 Thursday, April 17, 2024

BBC One picked up Ludwig for a second season in October 2024. Created by Mark Brotherhood, the show will be back for Season 2.

What is Ludwig About?

A British detective dramedy, Ludwig follows John Taylor, a reclusive puzzle maker who writes puzzle books under the pen name "Ludwig." The narrative starts when James Taylor, John's identical twin brother and Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) in the Cambridge Police Force, goes missing.

James's wife, Lucy, calls John and requests assistance locating him. John, who is not a detective but rather a puzzle setter, agrees to impersonate his brother and penetrate the Cambridge Police Department to help with the inquiry.

Though he is not a detective, his experience as a puzzle setter qualifies him especially to solve crimes. John has to negotiate with the police department and handle several cases under the ruse that he is James, as he takes on his brother's identity. John's initial assignment is to look into a murder case using his reasoning and puzzle-solving abilities to solve the crime.

Over the course of the series, John becomes involved in several probes, including a missing person case, a questionable death on a construction site, and the enigmatic conditions surrounding his brother's disappearance.

John finds a notebook his brother left behind with cryptic notes and codes as he keeps posing as James. The notebook's messages lead John to more information on James's disappearance. John also finds information, though, that points to a bigger conspiracy involving James's job and the police department.

Another main feature of the show is John's emotional trip. Imitating his brother forces him to face his anxieties and insecurities, such as his unease with social situations and his history with his family.

John becomes more engaged in police work as he solves each case throughout the series using his puzzle-solving skills. Although at first doubtful of his function as a detective, he progressively becomes more certain of his capacity to catch criminals.

The six-episode series tells the story of John's ongoing search for clues regarding his brother's disappearance alongside each episode offering a fresh case for him to solve. John is re-engaged as a paid police consultant by season's end; the mystery of his brother remains unsolved, so he may start his next inquiries.

Cast of Ludwig

The cast of Ludwig plays a crucial role in bringing the story to life. David Mitchell stars as John Taylor, a man unexpectedly drawn into the world of crime-solving.

Anna Maxwell Martin plays Lucy Betts-Taylor, James’s wife, who enlists John’s help to investigate his disappearance. Other notable cast members include Dipo Ola as DI Russell Carter, Izuka Hoyle as DS Alice Finch, and Gerran Howell as DC Simon Evans.

Ludwig premieres every Thursday on Britbox.

