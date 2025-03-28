Is Ludwig episode 3 available to stream on BritBox?

Ludwig is a British mystery drama focused on a puzzle creator, who assumes the role of his vanished twin sibling, a police officer, to reveal the reality behind his absence.

The show features David Mitchell, and it was initially presented to UK viewers on BBC One before being accessible on BBC iPlayer. It was subsequently acquired by BritBox for American audiences, with episodes released on a weekly basis.

Starting March 27, 2025, viewers can stream episode 3 of Ludwig on BritBox. The initial two episodes were released on March 20, 2025, with new episodes set to come out each Thursday. This episode release approach is a component of BritBox's plan for delivering exclusive series in a phased manner.

Ludwig: Streaming availability and viewing options

Subscribers to BritBox in the US can now view episodes 1 through 3 of Ludwig. The series is set to debut weekly, with a total of six episodes anticipated. Episode 4 is set to premiere on April 3, 2025, with episodes 5 and 6 coming out in the following weeks.

In the UK, all six episodes of Ludwig can be watched for free on BBC iPlayer right now. The series was first broadcasted on BBC One before it was accessible on the streaming service. Access to BBC iPlayer is limited to those residing in the UK.

To watch the show in the US, viewers must have an active BritBox subscription. The platform provides a complimentary trial phase and works with a majority of devices like smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and computers. Subscription rates start at $8.99 per month. Currently, there is no verified schedule for the series to be available on additional streaming services.

Ludwig: Cast and plot so far

Anna Maxwell Martin as Lucy Betts-Taylor in Ludwig. Lucy plays a key role in the series, persuading John to impersonate his missing twin brother James in the hope of uncovering the truth behind his disappearance. (Image via BBCiPlayer)

The story begins when John Ludwig Taylor is contacted by Lucy, his sister-in-law, who tells him that his twin brother James has gone missing. James, a police officer, left behind a cryptic note and a resignation letter.

Lucy believes his disappearance is connected to a recent case and convinces John to impersonate James to retrieve information from his police office. Initially hesitant, John agrees and soon finds himself involved in a live murder investigation.

Though unfamiliar with police procedures, John applies his puzzle-solving skills to the case. Using logic and deduction, he identifies the killer among a group of suspects in an office building. His unexpected success earns him the attention of his brother’s colleagues, who believe he is James.

In episode 2, John becomes entangled in another mystery despite trying to stay away from further investigations. A man disappears from a hotel owned by Lady Bryce. As the case unfolds, John and the team uncover a hidden body and learn that the murder was a collective act by the hotel guests.

Meanwhile, John continues looking for clues about James’s disappearance. He studies a coded notebook James left behind and begins to uncover inconsistencies in old case files, hinting at possible corruption within the police department.

The main cast includes:

David Mitchell as John Taylor / Ludwig

Anna Maxwell Martin as Lucy Betts-Taylor

Dipo Ola as DI Russell Carter

Sophie Willan as Holly Pinder

Gerran Howell as DC Simon Evans

Izuka Hoyle as DS Alice Finch

Dylan Hughes as Henry Betts-Taylor

Dorothy Atkinson as DCS Carol Shaw

Ralph Ineson as Chief Constable Ziegler

Jakub Bednarczyk as Young John

Karl Pilkington as DI Matt Neville

Derek Jacobi as Mr. Todd

Anton Cross as Ojay Turner

Hammed Animashaun as Ross Barclay

Felicity Kendal as Lady Camilla Bryce

As the series progresses, each episode builds on the mystery surrounding James’s disappearance and John’s evolving role within the department. With a mix of standalone cases and a larger ongoing investigation, Ludwig continues to explore how far John will go to uncover the truth.

