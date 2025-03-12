Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2 marks the return of the iconic BBC comedy-thriller series that debuted in 2022. The show is back for a second season after a three-year wait, with the first episode premiering on February 5, 2025.

Ad

Written by and starring Daisy May Cooper, Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2 is executive-produced by Jack Thorne. After the success of the first season, a second one was ordered in October 2022.

Season 2 is set to conclude on March 12, 2025.

Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2 release date schedule

Ad

Trending

Directed by Emily McDonald, Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2 has six episodes and airs every Wednesday on BBC One at 9:30 PM GMT. Here's the complete schedule:

Season 2, Episode 1 - Wednesday, February 5

Season 2, Episode 2 - Wednesday, February 12

Season 2, Episode 3 - Wednesday, February 19

Season 2, Episode 4 - Wednesday, February 26

Season 2, Episode 5 - Wednesday, March 5

Season 2, Episode 6 - Wednesday, March 12

BBC iPlayer users can stream all six episodes of the show.

Where to watch Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2

Ad

Those who can access BBC One can watch the episodes of season 2 as they air every Wednesday. Viewers in Britain can stream the episodes on BBC iPlayer, the network's official streaming platform, for free.

Those outside the United Kingdom can use a VPN to connect to a UK server, allowing them to stream the show on BBC iPlayer. Hulu acquired the first season of the show. So far, there is no official word regarding the US acquisition of the sophomore season.

Ad

What is the plot of Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2?

Ad

The finale of Am I Being Unreasonable? season 1 made several shocking revelations about Nic and her unlikely friend. Jen. These revelations could have many different outcomes.

The official synopsis of season 2 reads:

"Series two, which will air next year, will begin where series one left off, mid panic attack. Has Nic got away with murder? Quite possibly. Has she raised her son Ollie to follow in her murky footsteps? Kicked out of the family home for brotherly love – loving the wrong brother – Nic is reduced to sharing a caravan with her not so trustworthy best friend Jen.

Ad

"Nic’s Husband Dan has taken up roller-blading to channel his mid-life crisis. Shunned at the school gates and cast as the witch at the school re-enactment, Nic is experiencing hallucinations. Or is someone playing tricks on her?"

Who stars in Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2?

Dustin Demri Burns as Dan, Lenny Rush as Ollie and Daisy May Cooper as Nic in Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2 (Image via BBC)

BAFTA-winning actress Daisy May Cooper returns as Nic, who turned out to be an unreliable narrator after the truth about her past came to light in season 1's finale.

Ad

Land Girls star Selin Hizli will also be back as Jen, Nic's friend who has more to her than she lets on. Others reprising their characters in season 2 include Lenny Rush and Dustin Demri Burns.

Season 2 also has a great lineup of guest stars, including Charlie Cooper (This Country), Tom Davis (Wonka), Jamali Maddix (Never Mind the Buzzcocks), Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Denise Black (Queer as Folk).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback