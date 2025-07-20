Who is Love Island UK star Sophie Lee? Details explored

Love Island UK season 12 premiered on ITV on June 9, introducing a new batch of single contestants, all looking to explore different connections and find their ideal partners.Sophie Lee was introduced as one of the OG contestants and initially coupled up with Harry. However, she was eliminated at the end of the very next episode after Shakira stole her partner, leaving her single. Sophie became the first islander to be dumped from the villa this season.Sophie is a 25-year-old motivational speaker and influencer from Manchester. Before this, she worked as a fire breather for an event group. Unfortunately, during one performance, a gust from an air conditioning system blew the flames back onto her, resulting in burns to part of her face.Despite the severity of the incident, Sophie focused on healing and eventually became a motivational speaker, helping others overcome personal battles.Fans can follow the Love Island UK star on Instagram at @sophirelee, where she has over 123K followers. She is also the author of In My Skin, a memoir that encourages readers to embrace and love their perfectly imperfect lives.Love Island UK star Sophie Lee talks about her ideal partner and fire-breathing accident View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSophie Lee was announced as one of 12 cast members for Love Island UK season 12.In her contestant bio, she shared that she was looking for a partner who was fun, spontaneous, attentive, and full of jokes to keep her laughing. Additionally, she noted that, at the moment, she was only looking for someone who was &quot;draped in red flags and ‘do not cross’ signs.&quot;If she had to describe her love life using a movie title, she said it would be called W.T.F.&quot;I’m a hard nut to crack. I’ve got quite a shell, but when you get to know me I’m just a little marshmallow on the inside,&quot; she added.When asked about her biggest ick, Sophie said she can't stand white socks paired with black shoes or black socks paired with white shoes. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFurther in her bio, Sophie opened up about a past fire-breathing accident and how she ended up becoming a motivational speaker, trying to help others.&quot;When I was 22 a fire breathing accident changed my life. Because of the depth of my burn, I’m very lucky to be alive. I developed a keloid tumour. I found out there was no cure in the world. I became an international case study. It’s been a long process and I’ve documented it very openly,&quot; she shared.The Love Island UK star continued:&quot;For me it’s about raising awareness and also helping other trauma survivors. I’m very honored, now they’ve put this surgery to be available on the NHS for many more patients. It can be seen as a medical breakthrough.&quot;Sophie added that she was now entering the era of her life where she was feeling her &quot;true best self as a woman.&quot; She noted that she was proud of who she was and the journey that she had been on.Due to this whole phase in her life, she said that dating ended up becoming a &quot;back burner&quot; for her. However, it has changed since then, and she said that she was more ready to date now than she has been throughout her 20s.Love Island UK season 12 episodes are released daily on ITV2 and ITVX.