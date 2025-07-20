"I know what we had was real"— Love Island UK star Lauren comments on the future of her relationship with Harrison

Love Island UK season 12 episode 39, which premiered on ITV2 on July 17, 2025, ended with the unexpected elimination of Lauren Wood. Her elimination came after a bombshell Angel entered the villa and coupled up with Lauren's partner, Ty. This left Lauren single, leading to her receiving a text informing her and the villa that she had been dumped.

The news visibly shook Harrison, who had the strongest connection with Lauren, and left the villa in the next episode to continue his connection with her.

In an interview with OK!, published on 19 July 2025, Lauren opened up about the future of her relationship with Harrison and stated that she was a hundred percent open to continuing their connection despite what happened in the villa.

She shared that she could see a long-term future with him, as their connection was something she hadn’t felt in a long time, regardless of what others might say about it.

"I see myself being with him long-term as I haven’t had a connection like that with someone in such a long time. I know what we had was real despite what everyone else thinks. He has done wrong and made stupid mistakes, but he knows that and believes it was the wrong thing to do," she said in the interview.

Love Island UK star Lauren reflects on her elimination and her final conversation with Harrison in the villa

Near the end of Love Island UK season 12, episode 39, the contestants participated in a game of ranking where they ranked their fellow islanders based on the provided statements.

At the end of the competition, bombshell Angel entered the villa and expressed interest in coupling up with Ty, who was in a couple with Lauren. A text message soon informed the villa that Angle and Ty were now a couple, meaning that Lauren was single and had been dumped from the show.

After the unexpected revelation, Harrison pulled Lauren for a chat. During their conversation, the dumped Love Island UK contestant expressed her feelings for him and asked him to leave the villa with her. In response, he said he wanted to sleep on the decision before ultimately leaving the villa at the end of the following episode.

In her interview, Lauren shared that before the news of her elimination in episode 39, Harrison had a conversation with her and his former connection, Toni, to clear the drama between them. She shared that he told Toni that he didn't want to continue their connection as he missed Lauren and wanted to move on with her.

After Lauren got the text message that she had been dumped from the villa, she said that she asked Harrison to leave with him. When he told her that he needed some time to make the decision, she replied to him that if he meant what he was saying, then he would act on it.

"I realise that we’d had a bad few days together since the recoupling when he coupled back up with Toni, so it was a big decision for him to make. It didn’t really give him enough time so he said he’d sleep on it. I told him 'If you mean what you’re telling me, you’ll act on it'," she shared.

At the end of episode 40, Harrison gathered his fellow islanders around the fire pit and informed them that he had decided to leave the villa, explaining how much he believed in his connection with Lauren.

In his exit interview, the Love Island UK star expressed that he felt strongly about Lauren and stated that he wouldn't have left the villa if he wasn't completely sure about their connection.

"I feel very strongly about the girl, I wouldn’t have left if I didn’t. I have no doubt in my mind that she’ll be my girlfriend one day. I’m buzzing to see her and reunite! She’s such a great girl," the Love Island UK star said.

Love Island UK season 12 episodes are released daily on ITV2 and ITVX.

