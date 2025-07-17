"He's not telling the truth" - Love Island UK's Emily points out the "problem" in Dejon and Meg's relationship

Love Island UK season 12 episode 32, which premiered on ITV2 on July 10, 2025, ended with the unexpected elimination of OG islanders Emily Moran and Giorgio Russo. Emily was left single after her former partner Tommy chose to couple up with Casa Amor bombshell Lucy during the Casa recoupling. While this couple went their separate ways, Dejon and Meg reunited and chose to recouple.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, published on July 15, 2025, Megan commented on Dejon and Meg's relationship in the villa, saying that they had a lot of respect for one another.

She admitted that the couple is still not closed off, so Dejon wasn't wrong about exploring connections with other contestants. However, she claimed that Dejon doesn't tell the truth about these interactions to Meg, and believes this is the problem in their relationship.

"Dejon and Meg, they have a lot of respect for each other and there are a lot of feelings involved. They have said they're open, so him flirting, going on dates, he's not necessarily doing anything wrong but he's not telling the truth when he gets back and I think that's the problem," she said in the interview.

Dumped Love Island UK star Emily shares her thoughts on her fellow islanders

Love Island UK season 12 episode 32 marked the end of the Casa Amor week as the couple participated in the Casa recoupling.

Emily, who was in the main villa, chose to stay loyal to her partner, Tommy. However, when Tommy entered the main villa from the Casa villa, he came in walking alongside Casa Amor bombshell Lucy. This meant that Tommy had chosen to recouple, ending his connection with former partner Emily.

Emily was visibly unhappy with his decision and even remarked, "Boys will be boys" when host Maya Jama asked how she was feeling.

After the recoupling, since Casa Amor bombshells Rheo, Yaz, Chris, and Martin weren't picked by any of the OG islanders, they were immediately dumped from the villa. However, in a shocking twist, the host later informed the villa that OG islanders Emily and Giorgio, who were left single after the recoupling, were also dumped from the villa.

Although Emily was mad at Tommy and sad to leave the Love Island UK season 12 villa, she made amends with her former partner and wished him luck in his journey with Lucy.

In her interview, when Emily was asked if she believed there were any strong couples in the villa, she said there weren't many, explaining that most of the couples are often "open" to explore connections with other contestants in the villa.

"Everyone says they're 'open,' that's all you hear, all the time but then people are not acting open," she said. "Then you see things behind people's backs and then you're like so 'you are acting open.' It's hard in there. At the minute I can't believe how many non-strong couples are in there," the dumped Love Island UK star said in the interview.

Emily later shared her thoughts on Harry and Helena's connection, saying that everyone in the villa was confused about the nature of their relationship. She admitted that the two have a "magnetic spark" between them and are so similar to one another. However, she emphasized that these similar tendencies also make their relationship more complicated.

Emily further noted that Harry and Helena's similar nature could be the best thing for them if they just prioritize each other. Otherwise, she believes their relationship could end in tears.

Commenting on her situation with Tommy, the dumped Love Island UK star said that the doors for them were still open. She said that she would consider going back to him if his connection with Lucy in the villa doesn't work out.

Love Island UK season 12 episodes are released daily on ITV2 and ITVX.

