“Everyday is an adventure”- Perfect Match star AD opens up about her journey to motherhood

Perfect Match season 3, episodes 7 to 9, were released on August 8, 2025. While episode 7 saw the men and the women splitting up to meet new singles, episode 8 saw the aftermath of whatever happened at these singles mixers. Episode 9 documented the couples participating in a challenge, and witnessed two contestants going on dates with people other than their partners.

Episode 8 saw Ollie getting into trouble after AD found out that he kissed the single, Justine, in her absence. He got into water hotter than he deserved because he lied to AD about his connection with Justine when she asked him about it. Eventually, they rekindled, despite Ollie's hidden intention to explore his connection with Justine.

Ardent fans of the show already know that AD is currently pregnant with Ollie's baby. While viewers didn't know how they got to that stage from what they were during Perfect Match season 3, AD had them covered. She appeared in an Entertainment Tonight interview, published on July 30, 2025, to share how she was preparing for parenthood.

"Every day is an adventure already without the baby being here," AD said about her preparations for the baby.

What Perfect Match star AD said about her journey to motherhood

The said interview was attended by the main female cast members of Perfect Match season 3. The interviewer mentioned that AD just got engaged to Ollie and had her hands full with a baby on the way. She then asked how her preparation for the baby was going.

AD stated that she was in "this whirlwind of life," because she couldn't be happier. She said she and Ollie were taking things day by day, without rushing or stressing about anything.

"Every time I go to a store, I'm buying new baby clothes," she added.

The same interview had the male cast members of Perfect Match season 3 in a different section. The interviewer congratulated Ollie on getting engaged to AD and on the baby girl, who was on her way. Ollie said that he knew she was going to have him wrapped around her little finger, just like her mom.

The interviewer then asked AD what she was excited about the most when it came to her baby girl. AD said she was most excited to see Ollie become a parent, especially a girl dad. She revealed that he was already protective of her and their baby, and that was something he always wanted. AD said that he would never admit the gender of the baby he wanted, but she knew that deep down he wanted a girl "so bad".

AD and Ollie from Perfect Match season 3 (Image via Instagram/@ollie1sutherland)

She said she was excited to see Ollie grow into his role as a father and to see them grow together as parents. In the other segment, sharing how he was preparing for fatherhood, Ollie said,

"We're just doing everything. I'm doing all the research, like, all the watching, all the videos, all the TikToks, all the reading".

He said that every day he would have a new thing to learn about taking care of his baby. He stated that it was exciting to buy baby clothes, strollers, and prepare the nest. He said planning their wedding at the same time meant that he had a lot on his plate, but those were "good stresses to have".

The finale episode of Perfect Match season 3 will be released on August 15, 2025.

