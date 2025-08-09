“Doesn’t feel fun”- Perfect Match star AD spills the secrets of the men’s mixer

Perfect Match season 3 dropped episodes 7 to 9 on August 8, 2025. Episode 7, titled Thighs and Lies, saw the men and the women of the house splitting up to meet new singles. Things got flirty at the men's mixer as they showed willingness to get to know the new girls, and some of them even kissed them. The men didn't want to divulge the complete truth to their matches back at the villa, so they gave them half the information. Regardless of the details, the women felt repulsed by it and were in a state of shock. Louis told Sandy that he had made out with multiple girls, while Daniel also confessed to his sins to Lucy. AD was the only woman from the original cast members to attend the men's mixer; she saw everything that went down there. So when she returned to the villa a day later, she filled the girls in with all the details. In a Perfect Match confessional, AD stated, &quot;It doesn't feel fun to be kinda like a Grim Reaper of relationships, but my loyalty is not with these men&quot;. What secrets did AD spill to the girls in Perfect Match season 3 episode 7? When AD arrived at the men's mixer, Ollie got his best behavior on and didn't mingle with anyone new, like he did in the previous episode when AD was absent. Louis was reluctant to kiss the new entrants as well, because he thought AD would tell Sandy about it. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSo he confronted AD and told her that he felt like having a &quot;fun day&quot; and didn't want her to divulge anything to Sandy. AD said that if he kissed other women, it was his responsibility to tell Sandy, not hers. Taking her word for it, Louis went on to kiss multiple women. The Perfect Match men were then asked to play the game of Truth or Dare, during which they kept daring each other to kiss the new entrants, all under the watchful eyes of AD. When AD came back to the villa, she was summoned for a girl's chat, where she decided to reveal all these secrets. But before disclosing anything, AD asked the girls to tell her what they already knew about the mixer. Sandy said that Louis told her that he kissed two girls during the Truth or Dare challenge. She sarcastically said that it was just a game, so he could kiss whoever he wanted to. Sandy added that while she was surprised to know that Daniel betrayed Lucy, she wasn't surprised about Louis' behavior. AD and Ollie (Image via Instagram/@ollie1sutherland)&quot;I feel dumb cause' I honestly wasn't even worried about it,&quot; she said. Lucy stated that Daniel told her that he kissed Olivia and Juliette in the game. AD then began divulging and said that what Daniel did was &quot;weird&quot;. She held Lucy's hand and told her that Daniel was dared to kiss the inside of Olivia's thigh. So he picked her up, put her on the table, and went &quot;crazy&quot; licking the inside of her thigh. Lucy was shocked to hear that, so she stood up and took a walk. AD continued to tell the Perfect Match girls that Louis was &quot;locked up&quot; with Olivia even after the challenge. He had her wrapped around his waist, face to face, in the swimming pool. She told Rachel that even Scott &quot;went crazy&quot; making out with Juliette. The finale episode of Perfect Match season 3 will be released on August 15, 2025.