“It was a stupid game”- Perfect Match star Daniel tells Lucy about his kiss with Olivia and Juliette

Episodes 7 to 9 of Perfect Match season 3 were released on August 8, 2025. Episode 7, titled &quot;Thighs and Lies,&quot; saw the men and women of the season splitting up to meet new singles. At the men's mixer, most participants mingled with the new ladies, and some even kissed them.Among these was Daniel, who was Lucy's match. He mingled with Olivia and Juliette and kissed them during the challenge. After he reunited with Lucy in the retreat, he told her what he did.&quot;It was just a stupid game like Truth or Dare,&quot; he said.Lucy demanded to know more about his rendezvous at the men's mixer and was upset that those things happened. She chose to give Daniel the silent treatment before confronting him in the next episode.What happened between Daniel and Lucy on Perfect Match season 3 episode 7?When the men and the women united after their respective mixers, the women could tell that their partners had been upto something. So they collectively wanted to know what each one of them did. In a group setting, Daniel stated that they played a couple of games, and it was &quot;nothing too crazy&quot;. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, when the men were bombarded with more questions, Daniel pulled Lucy aside. Before confronting Lucy, Daniel came to a Perfect Match confessional to say that it didn't feel like the right time to tell Lucy and said he never wanted to tell her what happened, but his heart was asking him to do it. Lucy encouraged him to tell her everything, stating that there was no point in lying.He said he didn't feel good about whatever he did during the &quot;stupid&quot; Truth or Dare game. He added that during the game, someone dared a girl to kiss him, so she did. Lucy demanded to know who kissed him, to which Daniel revealed that it was Olivia and Juliette. He also clarified that those kisses didn't mean anything to him.&quot;I feel guilty because I know that if it was the other way around, I wouldn't be happy about that,&quot; he said.Without saying a word, Lucy just asked Daniel to move indoors because it was raining outside and she didn't want to get wet. She said in a Perfect Match confessional that she felt sick because she was in shock. She said she was uncertain about her connection with Daniel at the moment because their connection wasn't what she thought it was.Lucy from Perfect Match season 3 (Image via Instagram/@lucy_syed)Daniel apologized to her and reiterated that he didn't feel good about whatever happened. He said he did care about Lucy and felt like an &quot;*sshole&quot;. He called it a &quot;fun day&quot; and accepted that it did get out of hand. He also said that he was thinking about Lucy when he was in there and added that he knew the fact wasn't going to make things better.While Daniel told Lucy about the kisses, he refrained from telling her that he had licked a new entrant's thigh during the challenge. He came to another Perfect Match confessional to say that he wasn't going to tell her that detail because she was already upset with him, and it would break her heart.At the end of the episode, though, AD, who was present at the men's mixer, told Lucy everything about Daniel's thigh licking.The finale episode of Perfect Match season 3 will be released on August 15, 2025, only on Netflix.