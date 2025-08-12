Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan's cozy mystery, The Thursday Murder Club, finds its way to Netflix

The Thursday Murder Club, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Richard Osman, will be released on Netflix worldwide on August 28, 2025.

The film, directed by filmmaker Chris Columbus, features a cast that includes Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie and merges the attributes of a cozy mystery and humorous affair. The plot centers on four retired people residing in a retirement community who spend their days investigating cold cases until they find themselves at the center of a real murder investigation.

A theatrical release of the film will commence in the United Kingdom on August 22, 2025, with a full week before its streaming release on Netflix. Unlike its UK release, The Thursday Murder Club will not be released theatrically in the United States. Acquiring the worldwide distribution rights, Netflix chose an exclusive streaming release in the U.S. market on August 28, 2025.

Netflix has now officially announced that The Thursday Murder Club will release globally on August 28, 2025, thus placing it as part of the platform’s varied late-summer programming.

More notable additions to the streamer’s upcoming schedule also feature the romantic drama My Oxford Year and the second season of the series Wednesday, ensuring that the murder-mystery adaptation lands in a period of high audience engagement.

The film will have a limited theatrical run in the United Kingdom beginning August 22, 2025, followed by a global streaming release. This distribution plan is said to build buzz via advanced press screenings and audience word-of-mouth, especially in the UK, where Richard Osman's novel series has a large readership.

Promotional efforts for the movie started early in August 2025 with the release of a teaser trailer. Viewers were then treated to glimpses of Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Celia Imrie, and Ben Kingsley as the retirees who solved the crime, accompanied by playful exchanges that underline the film’s British charm. Along with the trailer, Netflix used behind-the-scenes videos and interviews with the cast to hype up the launch.

The campaign also emphasized that The Thursday Murder Club is a potential franchise, with Osman already having three published and one yet to be published sequel, implying that a vast majority of the viewers may create an opening in the future and lead to a direct line of sequels.

About: The Thursday Murder Club

A still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Set in the historical area of Cooper Chase, The Thursday Murder Club follows four retired people: Elizabeth, who used to be a spy; Ron, who used to be a trade union leader; Ibrahim, who used to be a psychiatrist; and Joyce, who used to be a nurse, solving cold cases in their spare time.

Their muted hobby becomes a murderous adventure when a genuine crime happens in their vicinity, making them involved in an active and perilous investigation.

The cast features Helen Mirren as Elizabeth Best, Pierce Brosnan as Ron Ritchie, Ben Kingsley as Ibrahim Arif, and Celia Imrie as Joyce Meadowcroft. The supporting cast includes David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, and Richard E. Grant, among others.

Chris Columbus, the director behind classics such as Home Alone and the initial three Harry Potter movies, combined the cozy, old-fashioned tone with compelling mystery. Principal photography occurred between June and September 2024 in and around Shepperton Studios in Surrey, as well as elsewhere in Beaconsfield, which lent the film its authentic British ambiance.

The Thursday Murder Club is set to premiere worldwide on Netflix on August 28, 2025.

