Jaime King movies and shows: 10 roles that proves her as a versatile actress

Before Jaime King embarked on the journey of an actor, she found tremendous success in the world of modelling. Discovered at the young age of 14, Jaime appeared in several reputed fashion magazines. From 1998 onwards, she started picking up roles in feature films and TV shows. At first, she mainly played small parts, but industry giants soon realized her potential and offered her bigger roles.

Ad

The most interesting thing about Jaime King's filmography is its variety. The 46-year-old actor has made a point to explore different genres and has proven through meaningful performances that she can play just about any character on screen. Expressive and detailed, Jaime King knows how to capture the viewer's attention and keep them invested in her character's journey.

In this list, we take a look at some of the best movies and TV shows starring Jaime King that celebrate her versatility.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

Hart of Dixie, Black Summer and eight other Jaime King titles that prove she has excellent range

1) Kitchen Confidential (2005)

Kitchen Confidential is humorous and entertaining (Image via Nicholas Brendon Facebook Page)

This Jaime King starrer missed out on its chance to woo the audience during its original airing because it was put on hiatus just after three episodes to accommodate the extensive coverage of Major League Baseball playoffs. Nevertheless, this underrated gem based on Anthony Bourdain's Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly is a must-watch for foodies.

Ad

The show, containing 13 episodes in total, stars Bradley Cooper in the lead. He plays Jack Bourdain, a character inspired by Bourdain himself. A genius in the kitchen, he climbs the ranks of his profession fast, but his addiction and womanizing land him in trouble. He then gets a chance to redeem himself.

Jaime King plays Tanya, the hostess of Nolita, where Jack is the head chef. King does a great job of making the audience feel connected to naive Tanya, whose trusting nature lends itself to many hilarious situations.

Ad

Where to watch: Kitchen Confidential can be streamed on Plex.

2) Sin City (2005)

Fans of the graphic novel wouldn't want to miss out on this Jaime King starrer (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Based on a graphic novel series by Frank Miller, this neo-noir thriller boasts a star-studded cast that includes Jaime King. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the film features four stories of four individuals who cross paths while navigating the excessive corruption and disturbing violence that seems to be the way of life in Basin City, Washington.

Ad

The fact that Jaime King shares the screen with veterans like Benicio del Toro, Clive Owen, Bruce Willis and more, and is still able to leave an impression on the audience says plenty about her screen presence.

She plays both Goldie and Wendy, identical twin sisters. When Goldie is murdered, Wendy seeks revenge and is aided by Mickey Rourke's Marv. Both characters may look similar, but they have very different personalities, and Jaime King ensures that the distinction is evident right away in the live-action version.

Ad

Where to watch: Sin City is available for streaming on Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

3) Gary Unmarried (2008)

Gary Unmarried is perfect for those who want a good laugh (Image via Jay Mohr Facebook Page)

This sitcom starring Jay Mohr in the lead contains two seasons and 37 episodes. Mohr plays Gary Brooks, who has recently gotten divorced. He wants to get back into the dating world, but things are complicated because he still needs to deal with his ex-wife, Paula Marshall's Allison Brooks, as they have two children together.

Ad

Jaime King plays Vanessa Flood, Gary's first girlfriend after the divorce. The character is likable because she is witty and down-to-earth. At the same time, King makes a point to depict her flaws as well, which makes Vanessa that much more relatable.

Gary Unmarried is the kind of show that viewers can watch when they need a good laugh and don't want to do much thinking.

Where to watch: Gary Unmarried can be viewed on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

Ad

4) Hart of Dixie (2011)

Hart of Dixie found a lot of takers because of its heartwarming narrative (Image via Official Facebook Page)

It would be a big disservice not to include this title in this list because it is one of the projects that helped put Jaime King on the map. Containing four seasons and 76 episodes, the show revolves around Rachel Bilson's Dr. Zoe Hart, who moves to the fictional town of Bluebell to work as a general practitioner after failing to secure a fellowship in New York.

Ad

Jaime King plays Lemon Breeland. On the surface, Lemon is sweet and polite, but the viewers soon realize the character is much more complex than she lets on. She is ambitious and always finds a way to achieve her goals. She is suspicious of Zoe because she thinks the doctor has eyes on George Tucker (Scott Porter), her fiancé.

This Jaime King starrer will particularly appeal to those looking for well-written medical dramas that boast engaging plot twists and satisfying character arcs.

Ad

Where to watch: Episodes of Hart of Dixie are available on Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Roku.

5) Silent Night (2012)

Jaime King shines in her role in Silent Night (Image via Steven C. Miller Instagram)

Steven C. Miller's Silent Night is a remake of Silent Night, Deadly Night by Charles E. Sellier Jr., which was released back in 1984. In addition to Jaime King, the slasher film stars Malcolm McDowell, Donal Logue, Brendan Fehr and Ellen Wong. The narrative revolves around a killer Santa Claus who takes advantage of a small town's annual festivities to wreak havoc.

Ad

Jaime King plays Deputy Aubrey Bradimore, who joins the hunt for the killer alongside McDowell's Sheriff Cooper. In the story, Aubrey is dealing with a recent traumatic event, and King skillfully brings her uncertainty and vulnerability to the forefront to give more depth to the character.

Fun and gory, Silent Night may seem predictable at first, but it has enough fresh ideas and clever dialogue to keep fans of the genre thoroughly entertained.

Ad

Where to watch: Silent Night can be streamed on Prime Video, Tubi and Plex.

6) The Pardon (2013)

This movie will appeal to movie lovers who enjoy stories based on actual events (Image via Official Movie Website)

This drama film by Tom Anton made a buzz when it was released because it is based on a true story. Jaime King plays Toni Jo Henry, who gained notoriety for being the only woman to be executed in Louisiana's electric chair. Jason Lewis stars as Claude "Cowboy" Henry, her husband.

Ad

In addition to the trials, the narrative seeks to give the audience a better understanding of Toni Jo Henry's life and mindset. It also showcases how childhood abuse can have a long-lasting impact on individuals.

Jaime King certainly deserves credit for humanizing the historical figure so that the audience can relate to her side of the story as well. The Pardon's main highlight is that it is able to shed light on a lesser-known moment in history that more people should know about.

Ad

Where to watch: The Pardon is available on Apple TV+, Prime Video and Tubi.

7) Ice Cream in the Cupboard (2019)

Ice Cream in the Cupboard won Best Feature Film – Narrative at 2019 Rhode Island International Film Festival (Image via Official Website)

Love can be complicated, and this romantic drama by Drew Pollins certainly attests to that fact. In the movie, Dana Ashbrook plays Pat, who is unexpectedly attacked by his wife, Carmen, portrayed by Claudia Ferri. Things start to unravel even further when she is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

Ad

Jaime King plays Dr. Giselle Cohen, a skilled neurologist who wants to help the couple navigate the symptoms and mood changes. There are many films that tackle the subject of Alzheimer's, but Ice Cream in the Cupboard stands out in the way it is able to plant viewers right in the middle of the developing situation so that they can feel the frustrations and the helplessness firsthand.

Based on the book by Pat Moffett, Ice Cream in the Cupboard thrives on impactful dialogue and emotional performances by the main cast.

Ad

Where to watch: Ice Cream in the Cupboard can be viewed on Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Plex.

8) Black Summer (2019)

Black Summer is perfect for viewers who enjoy narrative centered around zombies (Image via Netflix)

Jaime King plays the central protagonist in this horror drama spanning two seasons and 16 episodes. The story revolves around a mother named Rose (King) who gets separated from her daughter when a zombie apocalypse breaks out. She leads a small group of refugees, and together, they navigate the new world full of unknown dangers in the hopes of finding her child.

Ad

The show also stars Justin Chu Cary, Christine Lee, Kelsey Flower and others. The narrative is slow-paced but suspenseful, and keeps the viewer hooked because it is told from the perspective of the survivors. Jaime King's character, in particular, stands out because she channels her maternal instincts to guide her in the right direction and make tough decisions when the time comes.

Where to watch: Black Summer is available for streaming on Netflix.

Ad

9) Code Name Banshee (2022)

Code Name Banshee has plenty of unexpected twists (Image via Yale Entertainment)

Jaime King fans who want to see the actor in an action-packed setting shouldn't miss out on this film by Jon Keeyes. Jaime King plays a contract killer known as Banshee. Her mentor, Caleb, portrayed by Antonio Banderas, is a former government assassin. When a bounty is placed on Caleb's head, he is forced to come out of hiding to take down the forces that threaten to destroy both of them.

Ad

While it is true that the premise of Code Name Banshee will be familiar to fans of the genre, the movie is still worth watching because of the powerful performances and adrenaline-pumping action scenes. Many felt that Banderas might overshadow King, but the talented actor masterfully matched his charisma and screen presence. In fact, their scenes together are some of the best in the movie.

Where to watch: Code Name Banshee can be viewed on Apple TV+, Prime Video and Tubi.

Ad

10) Love, Danielle (2025)

Love, Danielle starring Jaime King is emotional and heartwarming (Image via Official Movie Website)

Directed by Marianna Palka, Love, Danielle stars Devin Sidell and Jaime King in the lead. Sidell plays Danielle, a married woman in her thirties who is diagnosed with a BRCA1 gene mutation. She is then faced with the difficult decision of whether to remove her breasts and ovaries in order to reduce her risk of cancer.

Ad

Jaime King plays Amy, Danielle's sister, who is undergoing chemotherapy for a breast cancer diagnosis. The character leaves a lasting impression on the audience because of her witty lines and emotive expressions.

Love, Danielle isn't just about the impact of being diagnosed with cancer or caring for someone with cancer, it is about individuals coming to terms with their diagnosis and taking charge of their healing journeys in their own way. It is a story of courage and resilience.

Ad

Where to watch: The theatrical release of Love, Danielle hasn't been confirmed yet, but the movie is making the rounds at different film festivals. Updates about the same are available on their official website.

These engrossing and entertaining titles prove that Jaime King has a knack for playing intriguing characters the audience can easily connect to.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meeta Borah Meeta is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in listicles. After graduating with English Honors, she began her professional journey in content with Engyne Systems and later joined Digicaptions as an English Editor. Meeta’s next career milestone was joining Eclectic Northeast, where she climbed the ranks from a Feature Writer to Assistant Editor. Her decade-long industry experience and personal interest in all things popular culture eventually helped her identify her expertise and led her to her current role at Sportskeeda.



For Meeta, her myriad industry roles have trained her in carrying out intensive research, content planning and editing. She believes her skills shine brightest when ideating entertainment and pop culture pieces that pique readers’ interests. To deliver on this, she relies on extensive research and acquires ample information on a topic before developing a story on it.



Fully aware of the ever-evolving entertainment sphere, Meeta strives to keep up with the latest developments in the field to ensure her reportage is always relevant. She always relies on her judgment to navigate sensitive information to prevent negatively impacting the reading experience, while simultaneously retaining accuracy and objectivity.



Meeta’s favorite artist is Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, who is a master storyteller in her eyes for his ability to invite viewers to read between the lines. When not brainstorming a new piece, Meeta can be found traveling or preparing for her next trip. Meeta is deeply invested in board games as well, and has even started a board game club with her friends. Know More