"That’s not Chicago at all!!!!": Netizens show enthusiasm as Dakota Fanning stars in Joe Swanberg's upcoming romantic drama

Dakota Fanning is set to star in Joe Swanberg’s upcoming romantic drama, joining Jake Johnson and Cory Michael Smith in a story filmed against the breathtaking backdrop of Alaska.

The news has sparked a wave of excitement among film enthusiasts. Alongside Jake Johnson and Cory Michael Smith, fans are excited to see Fanning play another complex role. A Reddit user wrote:

"That’s not Chicago at all!!!!"

"I think on Maron a little while back he was talking to someone I can’t remember and made it sound like Swanberg lost his mind or something so this is nice to see," wrote one Reddit user.

Another user replied to the comment:

"Yeah I think I read in this subreddit that he went off the deep end during covid. Given he's back and working with established names/old collaborators makes me hopeful that was just some reddit bullsh*t."

The stunning Alaskan setting and Swanberg's realistic, character-driven storyline have increased expectations even more. One user wrote:

"Love Joe Swanberg. Mumblecore peaked with Drinking Buddies I think. A classic of its era."

"I rewatched Drinking Buddies not too long ago, and I think that movie is wonderful," another user commented.

"If Dakota Fanning married Jake Johnson would she change her name to Dakota Johnson?, wrote one user jokingly.

The film comes right after Dakota Fanning's critically lauded performance in Netflix's Ripley, for which she was nominated for an Emmy and further cemented her reputation for having complexity and depth in challenging roles.

Dakota Fanning leads Joe Swanberg’s new romantic drama

Dakota Fanning at the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet (Image via Getty)

Joe Swanberg is gearing up to direct a romantic drama set in Alaska. Dakota Fanning, Jake Johnson, and Cory Michael Smith are leading the cast and also taking on producer roles alongside Swanberg and Ashleigh Snead. Plot details are still unknown, but filming in beautiful Alaskan settings promises Swanberg's trademark intimate, character-rich narratives set against breathtaking scenery.

Many social media users have already predicted that the movie will be a standout in the romance genre, reflecting high hopes for its emotional depth and aesthetic appeal.

Swanberg not only writes and directs the project but also produces, joined by executive producers Dan Johnson, Kathy Gitibin Parsa, and Ariana Parsa. It is Swanberg's first feature film since Build a Wall in 2020, and it is the fourth installment of his successful creative collaboration with Jake Johnson, following Drinking Buddies (2013), Digging for Fire (2015), and Win It All (2017).

He is well known for being a trailblazer in the mumblecore movement, which is an indie film genre characterized by its realistic design, improvised language, and low budgets. It is best represented by his early films, such as Hannah Takes the Stairs (2007) and Nights and Weekends (2008).

Instead of using scripts, Swanberg uses scene drawings that let actors deliver their dialogues naturally, which frequently results in a profound sense of emotional honesty and authenticity. This approach is apparent in his Netflix anthology series Easy, where character-driven, unscripted storytelling reveals an in-depth analysis of modern relationships.

From micro-budget indie legend to renowned auteur, Swanberg has gradually transformed over the years while maintaining his commitment to unusual, emotionally complex stories.

Stay tuned for more updates.

