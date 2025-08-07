  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Netflix announces Agents of Mystery 2 production with returning and new cast: All you need to know

Netflix announces Agents of Mystery 2 production with returning and new cast: All you need to know

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 07, 2025 10:56 GMT
Agents of Mystery (Image via X/@netflixkcontent)
Agents of Mystery (Image via X/@netflixkcontent)

On August 7, 2025, Netflix officially announced a second season of Agents of Mystery. The unscripted series is currently in production and will stream exclusively on the streamer.

Ad

It first landed in June 2024 and grabbed attention with strange case files that typical teams couldn’t handle. The cast includes returning members Lee Yong-jin, John Park, Lee Hye-ri, Kim Do-hoon, and Karina of aespa, with dancer Gabee joining as a new agent. Lee Eun-ji will not return.

Directed by Jeong Jong-yeon, the season promises enhanced teamwork and evolved challenges. Production begins soon, with the release date to be announced by Netflix. Here’s everything you need to know about the Korean reality mystery show.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The plot of Agents of Mystery season 2

A still from Agents of Mystery (Image via X/@netflixkcontent)
A still from Agents of Mystery (Image via X/@netflixkcontent)

Agents of Mystery follows a group of investigators as they work through strange incidents that cannot be explained through regular science.

Ad
"Season 2 of Agents of Mystery promises to awaken viewers’ inner detectives with evolved missions set in a new world," the official synopsis reads.

It continues:

"Anticipation runs high as fans wonder how this season will differentiate itself from the first, which received rave reviews for mind-blowing episodes like “The Followers of the Evil,” involving a mysterious incident during the search for three missing people, and “The Deep Sea Mystery,” which uncovered disturbing truths aboard the submarine Midas."
Ad

Jeong Jong-yeon returns as director. His previous work includes The Devil’s Plan, The Great Escape, and High School Mystery Club. Jeong said the new cast addition improved the overall flow and that the group’s coordination has reached a stronger level.

“With a new member joining, Season 2 saw the cast and crew working together with incredible synergy, and the chemistry among the agents has reached new heights.”
Ad

Cast of Agents or Mystery season 2

Ad

Agents of Mystery is officially gearing up for a follow-up, with some notable cast changes. According to Netflix's exclusive report, comedienne Lee Eun-ji will not be returning for the new season.

Instead, Gabee, a dancer known from Street Woman Fighter, will join the team as a new member. Meanwhile, cast members Lee Yong-jin, John Park, Lee Hye-ri, Kim Do-hoon, and Karina from aespa are confirmed to return.

In the new season, agents will face upgraded challenges in a different setting. Per Netflix, Lee Yong-jin resumes his position as team lead. John Park continues as the strategist. Lee Hye-ri returns with her talent for discovering essential details under stress. Kim Do-hoon remains the most daring among the crew. Karina is back with sharp instincts and quick judgment.

Ad

Production on season 2 starts soon. While the premiere date hasn’t been shared yet, Netflix is expected to announce the schedule after filming wraps.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications