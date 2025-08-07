Netflix announces Agents of Mystery 2 production with returning and new cast: All you need to know

On August 7, 2025, Netflix officially announced a second season of Agents of Mystery. The unscripted series is currently in production and will stream exclusively on the streamer.It first landed in June 2024 and grabbed attention with strange case files that typical teams couldn’t handle. The cast includes returning members Lee Yong-jin, John Park, Lee Hye-ri, Kim Do-hoon, and Karina of aespa, with dancer Gabee joining as a new agent. Lee Eun-ji will not return.Directed by Jeong Jong-yeon, the season promises enhanced teamwork and evolved challenges. Production begins soon, with the release date to be announced by Netflix. Here’s everything you need to know about the Korean reality mystery show.The plot of Agents of Mystery season 2A still from Agents of Mystery (Image via X/@netflixkcontent)Agents of Mystery follows a group of investigators as they work through strange incidents that cannot be explained through regular science.&quot;Season 2 of Agents of Mystery promises to awaken viewers’ inner detectives with evolved missions set in a new world,&quot; the official synopsis reads.It continues:&quot;Anticipation runs high as fans wonder how this season will differentiate itself from the first, which received rave reviews for mind-blowing episodes like “The Followers of the Evil,” involving a mysterious incident during the search for three missing people, and “The Deep Sea Mystery,” which uncovered disturbing truths aboard the submarine Midas.&quot;Jeong Jong-yeon returns as director. His previous work includes The Devil’s Plan, The Great Escape, and High School Mystery Club. Jeong said the new cast addition improved the overall flow and that the group’s coordination has reached a stronger level.“With a new member joining, Season 2 saw the cast and crew working together with incredible synergy, and the chemistry among the agents has reached new heights.”Cast of Agents or Mystery season 2Agents of Mystery is officially gearing up for a follow-up, with some notable cast changes. According to Netflix's exclusive report, comedienne Lee Eun-ji will not be returning for the new season.Instead, Gabee, a dancer known from Street Woman Fighter, will join the team as a new member. Meanwhile, cast members Lee Yong-jin, John Park, Lee Hye-ri, Kim Do-hoon, and Karina from aespa are confirmed to return.In the new season, agents will face upgraded challenges in a different setting. Per Netflix, Lee Yong-jin resumes his position as team lead. John Park continues as the strategist. Lee Hye-ri returns with her talent for discovering essential details under stress. Kim Do-hoon remains the most daring among the crew. Karina is back with sharp instincts and quick judgment.Production on season 2 starts soon. While the premiere date hasn’t been shared yet, Netflix is expected to announce the schedule after filming wraps.