Him (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored

Him (2025) is scheduled to be released on September 19, 2025, in the United States. Directed by Justin Tipping and produced by Jordan Peele, the comedy-horror film features Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, and Julia Fox in lead roles. The supporting cast of Him includes Jim Jefferies, Naomi Grossman, GiGi Erneta, Maurice Greene, among others.

Ad

The story centers on Cameron Cade (Tyriq Withers), a rookie quarterback who receives mentoring at a spooky, distant sports ranch from NFL icon Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans). As Cameron trains under Isaiah, he starts to think that the mentorship is motivated by cult-like sacrifice, identity destruction, and control. The movie combines horror to explore fame, masculinity, and manipulation.

The main cast of Him (2025)

1) Marlon Wayans as Isaiah White

Ad

Trending

Marlon Wayans at the HIM Training Camp Creator Event (Image via Getty)

Marlon Wayans plays Isaiah White, a legendary former NFL quarterback who invites rising star Cameron Cade to train at his private, high-tech sports compound. Isaiah is respected, intense, and captivating, but there is something worse going on beneath the surface of his mentoring.

Ad

Isaiah's cult-like and manipulative grip over Cameron grows throughout the movie, posing issues with identity, sacrifice, and control. His character gives the horror aspects more psychological depth by embodying themes of power, worship, and toxic masculinity.

Wayans is known for his comedic roles in films such as Scary Movie (1 & 2), in which he portrayed a major character, Short Meeks. He is also known for his performances in White Chicks and Don't Be a Menace.

Ad

2) Tyriq Withers as Cameron Cade

Tyriq Withers at the HIM Training Camp Creator Event (Image via Getty)

Tyriq Withers plays Cameron Cade, a promising teenage quarterback. He is brought to a remote facility to train by NFL legend Isaiah White. As he discovers Isaiah's unsettling strategies and goals, Cameron is caught in a nightmare that may be both psychological and supernatural. His character stands for fearlessness, ambition, and rejection of identity erasure.

Ad

Tyriq Withers began his acting career in 2019, appearing in short films and TV shows like Legacies, Tell Me Lies, and The Game. He had his breakthrough role as "Aaron" in Donald Glover's Atlanta episode "Rich Wigga, Poor Wigga" in 2022. He also appears as Teddy Spencer in I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025).

3) Julia Fox as Elsie White

Julia Fox at the HIM Training Camp Creator Event (Image via Getty)

Actress Julia Fox portrays Isaiah White's wife, Elsie White. Living on the remote estate, Elsie is a social media influencer who presents a polished image but might be involved in her husband's diabolical scheme.

Ad

Julia Fox rose to fame with her breakthrough role as Julia De Fiore in Uncut Gems (2019), starring alongside Adam Sandler. Since then, she has appeared in films like PVT Chat and No Sudden Move. Fox is famous for her daring fashion, innovative direction, and media and pop culture presence.

Supporting cast of Him (2025)

Ad

Given below is a list of all the supporting cast appearing in the comedy horror:

Tim Heidecker

Jim Jefferies

Naomi Grossman

Jordahn Smith

GiGi Erneta

Gabriela Alicia Ortega

Esodie Geiger

Mark Speno

Don Benjamin

Indira G. Wilson

Sean Dillingham

Shirtless Combine Fan

Chase Garland

Norman Towns

Maurice Greene

Greg Lutz

Jermaine Washington

Kiara Gomez Glad Bak

Ernest Marsh

Alana Nguyen

Richard Lippert

Jackie Suerth

Guapdad 4000

Austin Pulliam

Tierra Whack

John FreelyKirk

Jade Vargas

Robert Gavigan

Zijah Graca

Marjahone Twitty

Geron McKinley

Bryce Dylan

Adanna

Mario Telles

Xavier Carter

Yvette Fazio-Delaney

Rachel Hudson-Whitby

Chance Riley

Rick Treon

Nick Wason

Him is set to hit the theatres on September 19, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Suchita Patnaha is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a Master of Arts in Drawing & Painting, Suchita has 3.5 years of industry experience as a Graphic Designer and former entertainment writer at Soapcentral.



Suchita has cultivated a strong understanding of entertainment content, from anime and celebrity trends to movies and TV shows from previous roles. She often researches cast members and industry updates while streaming favorite content. Suchita is committed to delivering relevant and ethical stories by relying on trustworthy sources and factual information.



Though Suchita doesn't have a favorite celebrity, there are a few that she respects for their work within and beyond the entertainment industry. This includes Keanu Reaves, Leonardo DiCaprio, J.K. Rowling, and manga artists Hajime Isayama and Eiichiro Oda.



Outside of writing, Suchita spends time painting, working out, driving, and cooking. If given the chance, she would love to go back in time to immerse in the making of Naruto, learning firsthand what goes into crafting a legendary manga series. Know More