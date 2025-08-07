Him (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored

Him (2025) is scheduled to be released on September 19, 2025, in the United States. Directed by Justin Tipping and produced by Jordan Peele, the comedy-horror film features Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, and Julia Fox in lead roles. The supporting cast of Him includes Jim Jefferies, Naomi Grossman, GiGi Erneta, Maurice Greene, among others.
The story centers on Cameron Cade (Tyriq Withers), a rookie quarterback who receives mentoring at a spooky, distant sports ranch from NFL icon Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans). As Cameron trains under Isaiah, he starts to think that the mentorship is motivated by cult-like sacrifice, identity destruction, and control. The movie combines horror to explore fame, masculinity, and manipulation.
The main cast of Him (2025)
1) Marlon Wayans as Isaiah White
Marlon Wayans plays Isaiah White, a legendary former NFL quarterback who invites rising star Cameron Cade to train at his private, high-tech sports compound. Isaiah is respected, intense, and captivating, but there is something worse going on beneath the surface of his mentoring.
Isaiah's cult-like and manipulative grip over Cameron grows throughout the movie, posing issues with identity, sacrifice, and control. His character gives the horror aspects more psychological depth by embodying themes of power, worship, and toxic masculinity.
Wayans is known for his comedic roles in films such as Scary Movie (1 & 2), in which he portrayed a major character, Short Meeks. He is also known for his performances in White Chicks and Don't Be a Menace.
2) Tyriq Withers as Cameron Cade
Tyriq Withers plays Cameron Cade, a promising teenage quarterback. He is brought to a remote facility to train by NFL legend Isaiah White. As he discovers Isaiah's unsettling strategies and goals, Cameron is caught in a nightmare that may be both psychological and supernatural. His character stands for fearlessness, ambition, and rejection of identity erasure.
Tyriq Withers began his acting career in 2019, appearing in short films and TV shows like Legacies, Tell Me Lies, and The Game. He had his breakthrough role as "Aaron" in Donald Glover's Atlanta episode "Rich Wigga, Poor Wigga" in 2022. He also appears as Teddy Spencer in I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025).
3) Julia Fox as Elsie White
Actress Julia Fox portrays Isaiah White's wife, Elsie White. Living on the remote estate, Elsie is a social media influencer who presents a polished image but might be involved in her husband's diabolical scheme.
Julia Fox rose to fame with her breakthrough role as Julia De Fiore in Uncut Gems (2019), starring alongside Adam Sandler. Since then, she has appeared in films like PVT Chat and No Sudden Move. Fox is famous for her daring fashion, innovative direction, and media and pop culture presence.
Supporting cast of Him (2025)
Given below is a list of all the supporting cast appearing in the comedy horror:
- Tim Heidecker
- Jim Jefferies
- Naomi Grossman
- Jordahn Smith
- GiGi Erneta
- Gabriela Alicia Ortega
- Esodie Geiger
- Mark Speno
- Don Benjamin
- Indira G. Wilson
- Sean Dillingham
- Shirtless Combine Fan
- Chase Garland
- Norman Towns
- Maurice Greene
- Greg Lutz
- Jermaine Washington
- Kiara Gomez Glad Bak
- Ernest Marsh
- Alana Nguyen
- Richard Lippert
- Jackie Suerth
- Guapdad 4000
- Austin Pulliam
- Tierra Whack
- John FreelyKirk
- Jade Vargas
- Robert Gavigan
- Zijah Graca
- Marjahone Twitty
- Geron McKinley
- Bryce Dylan
- Adanna
- Mario Telles
- Xavier Carter
- Yvette Fazio-Delaney
- Rachel Hudson-Whitby
- Chance Riley
- Rick Treon
- Nick Wason
Him is set to hit the theatres on September 19, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.