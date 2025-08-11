Wyatt Russell and Dennis Quaid's western thriller Broke finds its way to a streaming platform

Dennis Quaid returns to the Western genre with Broke, a 2025 American drama that has generated heavy critical acclaim and is now hitting major streaming platforms. Written and directed by Carlyle Eubank, Broke goes into the rough world of rodeo riding while engaging in family conflicts and the perilous repercussions of pursuing his dream.It features Wyatt Russell with Dennis Quaid, along with standout performances by Auden Thornton, Mary McDonnell, Johnny Berchtold, and Tom Skerritt.The new Western opened digitally in May 2025 by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment prior to obtaining an August 21 streaming release in the United States on Netflix. With 91% of critics on Rotten Tomatoes and an 86% audience score, Broke has been lauded for its realistic depiction of ranch culture in America and its character-oriented, introspective storytelling.Where can Dennis Quaid's Broke be streamed online? Details exploredDennis Quaid at the 71st Taormina Film Festival 2025 (Image via Getty)After its video-on-demand premiere on May 6, 2025, Broke is currently available to stream on Netflix in the United States as of August 21, 2025. The streaming agreement has an 18-month window before it becomes unavailable, so fans have until early 2027 to see it on the platform. Besides Netflix, Broke is available to rent or buy on Prime Video. This streaming release gives the movie an important second life, having bypassed a conventional theatrical run.The official synopsis of the movie reads, &quot;Follows True Brandywine, a struggling rodeo rider, as he gets trapped in a blizzard and must confront his life choices while battling the elements for survival.&quot;Read More: Did James Gunn's Superman get a digital release date? Details exploredWhat is Broke about?At its core, Broke tracks True Brandywine (Wyatt Russell), a competitive bareback bronc rider whose existence is characterized by the arena, his family ranch, and the specter of his father George Brandywine's (Dennis Quaid) expectations. George, a strict traditionalist, encourages his son to join the Marines to carry on the family tradition.True, however, resists, holding onto his rodeo way of life despite its physical strain and unpredictable future. The story alternates between two time frames, one where True is stuck in a spring blizzard, fighting hypothermia and loneliness, and the other where it describes the months that preceded his ordeal.This format leaves audiences wondering what series of circumstances might have gotten him to the extreme in the wilderness. When the truth finally comes out, it's refreshingly realistic, reinforcing the film's theme that life-changing things often stem from ordinary mishaps rather than epic dramatic twists.In Broke, Dennis Quaid stars as George Brandywine, a father whose relationship with his son is defined by both frustration and love. George embodies the old school of American masculinity, which is practical, disciplined, and wary of careers that deviate from old expectations.Read More: Where to watch Eddington? Streaming details exploredAs the drama unfolds, George's pressures, both deliberate and accidental, help fuel True's obstinacy and ultimate ruin. Father-son tension powers much of the emotional undertow.Aside from the survival story, Broke is also a tale about the cost of passion. True's passion for bronc riding is paid for through his health, relationships, and future opportunities.Decades of injury have taken a toll on him, leaving him with permanent head trauma, occasional ear-piercing attacks, and a quiet dependence on painkillers. With no medical insurance and limited options, he keeps riding fueled by an &quot;all or nothing&quot; attitude prevalent in extreme sports.Also Read: “Ego is too fragile” — When Scarlett Johansson reveals why she does not use social mediaFor the unversed, interested viewers can watch Dennis Quaid in Broke on Netflix.