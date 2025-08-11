  • home icon
  Why did Kelly LeBrock run away from Hollywood to embrace ranch life?

Why did Kelly LeBrock run away from Hollywood to embrace ranch life?

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Aug 11, 2025 03:14 GMT
Day 5 - 58th Taormina Film Fest - Source: Getty
Day 5 - 58th Taormina Film Fest - Source: Getty

Actress and former model Kelly LeBrock rose to fame in the 1980s with films such as The Woman in Red, Weird Science, and Hard to Kill, in which she starred alongside then-husband Steven Seagal. After their 1996 divorce, she left Hollywood to live on a ranch in rural California with her children. In an August 10, 2025, interview with Fox Digital News marking Weird Science’s 40th anniversary, she shared why she stepped away from show business.

Kelly LeBrock said that she ran away from Hollywood because she "never really cared about it," and it was a decision she doesn't regret. She clarified that she didn't only step away from Hollywood, but ran away from it, saying:

"I ran away. I didn't step away. I ran away. I was never impressed with myself or Hollywood. I never really cared about it. And I did the right thing."
She added that, at the time, the most important thing for her was to raise her children. Kelly LeBrock said that she grew up in boarding school, and that was a story she didn't want for her kids. What was on her mind was that she could always go back to an acting career, but she could never go back to her children.

"Not interested in Hollywood" - Kelly LeBrock on her life outside of the spotlight

After leaving Hollywood, Kelly LeBrock said that she continued to live a fairly quiet life in rural Southern California, and she shared parts of her ranch life with Fox Digital News. The former model and actress said that "a bevy of animals" has become a part of her life now and that she's taking care of various farm animals, from chickens and sheep to goats and horses, as well as dogs and cats.

Kelly LeBrock at the 58th Taormina Film Fest (Image via Venturelli/Getty Images)
Kelly LeBrock at the 58th Taormina Film Fest (Image via Venturelli/Getty Images)

Ranch life is "a whole new world," she said, and besides that, she also has some things that take up her time, like her line of pet wound and grooming products. She said:

"I'm developing a Kelly Care product, which is going to help people with their wounds for their pets and grooming. And I'm excited about that, but not interested in Hollywood."

She also explained why going back to Hollywood is not on her to-do list and why she was able to run away from it in the first place. She described herself as someone quite shy and a homebody, which is the opposite of Hollywood. She added that the crowd is "very ugly" and she didn't want any part of that.

Kelly LeBrock also said that spending two years in isolation because of COVID helped her learn a lot about herself. As for the change of pace in her past life in the spotlight to her quiet ranch life, she said that "life's good now." She also said that she has gained more confidence as she has grown.

She said that she feels more beautiful now compared to when she was younger, when she was insecure.

Kelly LeBrock's last movie, per her IMDb page, was Tomorrow's Today in 2021.

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Edited by Divya Singh
