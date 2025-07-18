7 movies to watch if you liked Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires served fresh energy to the beloved Disney franchise. The movie blends high school drama with supernatural thrills. The audience loved the dance numbers and the mashups of monsters.

Ad

The movie depicted how zombies and vampires unite to combat a common threat. This factor created something unique for fans. The film's success proves that audiences equally enjoy supernatural content.

The movie balances jump scares with comedy. It also delivers heartfelt moments through characters, and the younger audiences connected with the themes of friendship and acceptance.

Zombies 4 has set a different standard among movies in this genre, adapting to the funny side of horror. The spectacular visions and catchy music make it a memorable experience. The story creates a universe where monsters can also be heroes.

Ad

Trending

And for fans of this genre, there are several other movies worth exploring, from The Nightmare Before Christmas to The Addams Family.

The Nightmare Before Christmas, ParaNorman, Corpse Bride, and four other movies to watch if you liked Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires

1) Hotel Transylvania

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Hotel Transylvania curates a world where monsters are the protagonists. The narrative follows Dracula as he runs a hotel for supernatural monsters. Like Zombies 4, it depicts monsters and creatures facing everyday challenges.

Ad

The film proves that supernatural creatures can also be relatable and funny. The movie's humor comes from twisting the horror tropes. Dracula worries about his teenage child. Frankenstein's monster struggles with modern technology.

The storyline delivers a release of laughter in the most heartwarming way. Hotel Transylvania shares a similar family-friendly dynamic to Zombies 4. Both films make monsters accessible and likeable to the younger viewers. They show that being an outcast can make someone feared. Additionally, the animation style is energetic and colourful.

Ad

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) The Nightmare Before Christmas

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The Nightmare Before Christmas, directed by Tim Burton, blends horror with musical charm. The film follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town. Like Zombies 4, it features engaging characters and memorable songs. The movie's stop-motion animation feels timeless and classic.

Ad

Each sequence shows meticulous details and craftsmanship. The characters are both lovable and creepy. Additionally, the journey of Jack mirrors the themes demonstrated in Zombies 4— both main characters want to break stereotypes.

The Nightmare Before Christmas proves that horror can be both entertaining and engaging. The film does not rely solely on jump scares. Instead, it creates the ambience through music and spectacular visuals. The movie has influenced many forthcoming movies with similar themes.

Ad

The film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island brought big monsters to the beloved franchise. The film features real zombies, rather than stereotypical fake ones.

Ad

The transformation shocked the beloved fans of the series, and the film proved that Scooby-Doo could tackle real supernatural threats. The plot of the movie involves the gang investigating a haunted island.

They find that the zombies are protectors, not threats. The twist resonates with the themes of Zombies 4. Both movies depict that monsters are not always the anti-heroes— sometimes they are the saviors of the day.

Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island retains the franchise's comedic tone while introducing high stakes. The animation style feels more mature than earlier versions. The film strikes a balance between genuine mystery and comedy, respecting both older and younger viewers.

Ad

The film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) ParaNorman

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

ParaNorman tells the story of a boy who possesses the power to communicate with the dead. The plot of this movie explores themes of bullying and acceptance. Like Zombies 4, it displays that being an outcast can be a source of strength. The story employs zombies to explore sensitive social issues.

Ad

Additionally, the movie's stop-motion animation creates an engaging visual style. Each character feels distant yet memorable. The movie concludes with an emotional ending that highlights the importance of understanding others.

This film sets a record as an inspiration for other zombie movies to tackle serious subjects more profoundly. The supernatural creatures in this film are not generic, as viewers might assume— they are intriguing and entertaining.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Ad

5) Corpse Bride

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This movie adds a romantic twist to a gothic-themed background.

Ad

The premise of the story follows Victor, who finds out that he married a dead bride by accident. Like Zombies 4, it displays supernatural romance and an exciting musical choreography. This peculiar romance proves that love can transcend even death.

The slow-burn romance and shocking sequences develop a lot of excitement among the audience. The territory of the dead looks more exciting to the audience than the general life of normal people. This contrast drives the story's emotional element. Corpse Bride displays that death does not have to be fearful.

Ad

The movie's themes about accepting others mirror those of Zombies 4, as both films celebrate uniqueness instead of masking it. They show that love wins over prejudice. Moreover, the musical elements add emotional depth to all the stories.

6) Frankenweenie

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Frankenweenie reimagines the Frankenstein tale for a younger audience. The film follows a boy who brings his dead dog back to life. Like the titular movie, it deals with the themes of showing that love can overcome fear.

Ad

The black and white animation pays homage to classic horror movies. Each shot feels carefully composed and artistic. The film balances genuine emotion with humor.

Frankenweenie demonstrates that horror elements can serve as a foundation for deeper storytelling. The movie shows that being out of the box is not wrong. They encourage viewers to embrace what makes them crucial.

The movie is available on Disney+ Hotstar for viewers to watch.

7) The Addams Family

Ad

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The Addams Family is an animated movie that brings the iconic characters to new audiences. The family of monsters faces suburban life and social expectations. Like Zombies 4, it explores themes of fitting in while staying authentic to yourself. The movie displays that being weird can be amazing.

Ad

The movie's animation style captures the family's gothic charm. Each character keeps their classic personality while feeling refreshed. The tale revisits familiar themes that resonate with modern viewers. The Addams Family proves that some concepts are timeless.

The film's humor stems from the family's refusal to change. They accept their supernatural nature completely. This confidence mirrors the character growth in Zombies 4.

These seven movies share the same theme and genre with Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, which stands out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More