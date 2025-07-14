"Stereotypical SAS soldier" - Fans react as Tom Aspinall takes British Army fitness test

Tom Aspinall recently stepped into the training yard with Farren Morgan, a tactical coach known for shaping military-ready bodies. Fans got to see a different side of Aspinall as he switched from regular MMA training to a test built for British Army entry.

Dressed in army combats that barely fit, Aspinall powered through the roll fitness test, including the dreaded lift-and-carry routine. He carried sandbags for multiple lengths, pushed through drills he’s not used to, and tried to keep up with a different kind of grit. He looked uncomfortable at times, and it was all captured in a vlog posted on his YouTube channel.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Check out the full video below:

Several fans reacted to Aspinall's post on Instagram, writing:

"Tom looks like a stereotypical SAS [Special Air Service] soldier tbh [to be honest]."

"Tom would make a remarkable soldier based on his athleticism. Hell, I can see him as one of the guard horses at the household cavalry."

"Tom [is] such a humble, cool guy."

"Smashing it mate, good to see you doing well as always."

"Tom will be able to do it easy. This guy is a proper athlete."

"You don’t even need cardio since you finish everybody in the first round @tomaspinallofficial"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Tom Aspinall's recent training video with Farren Morgan. [Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]

Alexander Volkov sees even odds in potential Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane clash

Alexander Volkov has fought both Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane. Now he’s watching closely as the two prepare to meet in a likely UFC heavyweight title showdown.

Volkov expects an even fight, considering that Gane has improved his grappling and believes his movement still sets him apart. But based on personal experience, Volkov feels Aspinall looked more complete when they fought.

Previewing the clash in an interview with MMA Junkie, Volkov said:

"[The fight is] 50-50, I think. Both of them are good, and Ciryl Gane, he's really good with his movement, with his legs and everything. He's not so bad at grappling now. He started working a lot on his grappling and his ground skills, so I think it's 50-50."

He added:

"It depends [on] how the fight starts, how both of them will be prepared for this fight. I saw that Gane will be motivated a lot for this fight to get the belt. It's 50-50, but on paper, when I fought both of them, Tom Aspinall looks better. But in the fight, it could go any way."

Check out Alexander Volkov's comments below (12:00):

