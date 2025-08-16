Peacemaker season 2 cast & characters: Meet the stars behind the show and the roles they play

Peacemaker season 2 is one of the most anticipated DC projects of 2025, arriving on Max just a few weeks after the release of James Gunn’s Superman. The new season will once again follow Christopher Smith, better known as Peacemaker, played by John Cena.

The antihero returns with his band of misfit allies, but this time, the story introduces new threats, familiar DC icons, and a few surprising cameos. With a trailer first shown at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, fans caught a glimpse of multiverse twists, returning characters, and Frank Grillo’s debut as Rick Flag Sr., the father of the soldier Peacemaker killed in The Suicide Squad.

The upcoming season promises to expand the DCU while continuing the wild tone that made the first season such a standout.

Who plays who in Peacemaker Season 2?

John Cena as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker

John Cena stars as Peacemaker in Peacemaker season 2 (Image via Getty)

WWE superstar turned actor John Cena returns as Christopher Smith, also known as Peacemaker. He first played the role in The Suicide Squad (2021) before leading the first season of Peacemaker, where the character fought against the alien Butterflies.

In Peacemaker season 2, Smith must deal with the fallout from his past actions. He is now being hunted by Rick Flag Sr. for killing his son. The trailer also suggests a multiverse storyline, where Peacemaker comes face-to-face with an alternate version of himself. This adds new questions about identity and morality.

Cena has also starred in Blockers and Fast & Furious 9.

Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo

Danielle Brooks stars as Leota Adebayo (Image via Getty)

Danielle Brooks, who is best known for playing Taystee in Orange Is the New Black, is back as Leota Adebayo. She is Amanda Waller's daughter, and at the end of season 1, she revealed what her mother was doing.

Adebayo is now free from Waller's shadow, and she is at a crossroads as she tries to balance her allegiance to her friends with her sense of right and wrong. In season 2, she will probably have an even bigger position as a leader on the team.

Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase / Vigilante

Freddie Stroma stars as Vigilante (Image via Getty)

Freddie Stroma, who is most known for his roles in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and UnREAL, is still playing Adrian Chase, or Vigilante. Vigilante is a strange and unpredictable ally who adds humor and brutality to the mix.

His strange bond with Peacemaker was a big part of season 1, and his dynamic presence will once again take the tale in unforeseen directions.

Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt

Jennifer Holland stars as Emilia Harcourt (Image via Getty)

Jennifer Holland, who has appeared in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and Brightburn, returns as Emilia Harcourt. She survived the chaos of season 1, though she carried emotional and physical scars.

As a dedicated ARGUS agent, Harcourt continues to operate within a morally gray world. Her connection to Peacemaker remains complex, with her loyalty tested as new enemies emerge.

Steve Agee as John Economos

Steve Agee stars as John Economos (Image via Getty)

Comedian and actor Steve Agee reprises his role as ARGUS tech specialist John Economos. Agee, also known for Superstore and his behind-the-scenes work on Guardians of the Galaxy, provides the team with hacking expertise and dry humor.

In season 2, Economos faces new challenges as ARGUS shifts leadership under Rick Flag Sr., leaving him torn between duty and loyalty to his friends.

Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

Frank Grillo stars as Rick Flag Sr. (Image via Getty)

Frank Grillo, known for The Purge: Anarchy and as Brock Rumlow/Crossbones in Marvel’s Captain America films, joins the series as Rick Flag Sr. Unlike his son, who lost his life in The Suicide Squad, Flag Sr. assumes the role of a high-ranking ARGUS officer.

Driven by revenge, he hunts Peacemaker across dimensions, serving as one of the central antagonists of the season.

Nhut Le as Judomaster

Nhut Le stars as Judomaster (Image via Getty)

Nhut Le reprises his role as Judomaster, a character first introduced in season 1. While his allegiance shifted throughout the first season, season 2 shows him aligning with ARGUS. His martial arts skills and quirky personality continue to add humor and unpredictability to the team dynamic.

Sol Rodríguez as Sasha Bordeaux

Sol Rodriguez stars as Sasha Bordeaux (Image via Getty)

Sol Rodríguez joins the cast as Sasha Bordeaux, a character drawn from DC Comics who once served as Bruce Wayne’s bodyguard. In the series, Bordeaux is expected to play a skilled operative with ties to Checkmate, a covert intelligence agency. Rodríguez previously appeared in Star Trek: Picard and Grachi.

Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord

Seann Gunn stars as Maxwell Lord (Image via Getty)

Sean Gunn, known for his role as Kraglin in Guardians of the Galaxy and his motion-capture work for Rocket, makes his DCU debut as Maxwell Lord. In Peacemaker season 2, Lord appears in a panel interview with Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl, potentially evaluating Peacemaker for Justice Gang recruitment.

Other supporting characters

Nathan Fillion returns as Guy Gardner, the Green Lantern first introduced in Superman, whose abrasive leadership ties Peacemaker season 2 closer to the wider DCU. Isabela Merced joins as Hawkgirl, expanding the show’s connection to DC’s mythological heroes.

Tim Meadows plays Langston Fleury, a powerful ARGUS agent with influence over Flag Sr.’s work. Robert Patrick reprises his role as Auggie Smith, appearing through visions and an alternate dimension despite his death in season 1, with his complicated relationship with Peacemaker continuing to shape the hero’s path.

What is Peacemaker season 2 all about?

Peacemaker season 2 (Image via Prime Video)

Peacemaker season 2 continues the story that began with James Gunn's Superman left off. The show's protagonist, Christopher Smith, must face Rick Flag Sr., who is seeking revenge for the death of his son. Allies of Peacemaker face shifting allegiances when Flag Sr. rises to power and ARGUS becomes more involved.

A multiverse plot, in which Peacemaker meets multiple selves, is also hinted at in the preview. His character, ethics, and the consequences of his aggressive tactics are called into doubt by this. The emotional and professional struggles of Emilia Harcourt, Leota Adebayo, and John Economos are intensifying at the same time.

It would appear that there are stronger linkages to the rest of the DCU with the season's inclusion of DC heroes like Hawkgirl and Guy Gardner. Peacemaker could be connected to other upcoming DC projects thanks to a major cameo that James Gunn has hinted at.

There is action, dark comedy, and emotional tension in the new chapter, just like in the first season. Peacemaker season 2 delves into the impact of Smith's previous decisions on the expanding DCU in its eight episodes.

Where is Peacemaker season 2 streaming online?

Peacemaker season 2 starts on Max on August 21, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Each week, one of the eight episodes of the season will come out. The show is only available on Max in the US. In other countries, it will rely on regional licensing deals and partner platforms.

The first season of Peacemaker is available for online streaming on HBO Max.

