“It’s incredibly important”- James Gunn unveils the vital link between Peacemaker season 2 and DCU

James Gunn's Peacemaker season 2 will premiere on August 21, 2025, on HBO Max, and will continue the story of mercenary Christopher Smith. The series will continue the story of John Cena's character and the repercussions he faces after killing Rick Flag Jr. The series is a spin-off from the 2016 movie Suicide Squad and is set up to integrate the new DCU universe seamlessly.In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on August 13, 2025, showrunner James Gunn, the now co-head of DC Studios, stated that the events of Peacemaker season 2 will occur after Superman. He also stated that multiple guest stars from the movie will appear in the series.“It’s a big part, definitely Superman leads directly into Peacemaker; it should be noted that this is for adults, not for children, but Superman leads into this show and then we have the setting up of all of the rest of the DCU in this season of Peacemaker, it’s incredibly important,” he stated.How James Gunn's Peacemaker season 2 will set up the DCUIn the interview, Gunn went on to express that Peacemaker season 2 is one of his most favourite projects and that there isn't any other project he's loved more. John Cena also affirmed that the show will be a stepping stone for the rest of the DC universe while continuing the previous season's narrative.&quot;That whole DCU throughline - it takes the 11th Street Kids through their next adventure, but it also has a lot to do with the DCU going forward,&quot; he added.Key DCU heroes like Guy Gardner, Maxwell Lord, and Hawkgirl will make an appearance, tying the series directly to the greater Superman saga. Gunn has mentioned that Peacemaker season 2 will sort out canon and set up narrative arcs essential for future projects. The backbone of which will be Peacemaker's changing morality, increased team dynamics, and high-stakes battles.Placed right after Superman (2025), the show weaves together a central element of tech: the Quantum Unfolding Chamber (QUC). Additionally, the season resolves certain canonical alignments, clarifying which parts of season 1 are retained while making connections to Creature Commandos, Superman, and future projects. This is done through shared characters, tech, and story threads.In an interview with Den of Geeks published on July 21, 2025, James Gunn also spoke about the canon events that will take place in the upcoming season.&quot;There are certain things from the old universe that we refer to in Peacemaker season 2, but until then, they’re not canon. Almost everything from season 1 is canon, but season 2 will explain everything that is or is not canon,&quot; he explained.Peacemaker characters John Economos and Emilia Harcourt cameo in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, as well as Black Adam, are not canon under the new DC Universe. James Gunn has stated that these cameos are not in continuity with the timeline and that he hates them.What is James Gunn's Peacemaker season 2 all about?John Cena on The Tonight Show (Image via Instagram/@peacemaker)Peacemaker season 2 opens with Christopher Smith and the 11th Street Kids getting into their next adventure, one that increases their relevance in the ever-changing DC Universe.The season introduces the Quantum Unfolding Chamber, a formidable technology piece that creates an opening for other realities and unplanned meetings. These occurrences put the team into positions that challenge their loyalties, resourcefulness, and capacity for adapting to new partners and enemies.Returning characters are augmented by prominent DC heroes, whose appearances bring the group more into a broader web of interrelated occurrences. The story expands on the repercussions of Smith's earlier decisions and propels him toward personal and ethical turning points, making him question his identity and his beliefs.Through intense confrontations and role reversals within his team, Peacemaker's quest gets entangled with a larger tale that is directly connected to the emerging future of James Gunn's DCU.James Gunn's Peacemaker season 2 will be available to stream on HBO Max starting August 21, 2025.