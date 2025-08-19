Peaky Blinders' creator set to release new show 'House of Guinness'

House of Guinness marks the latest project from Steven Knight, creator of the acclaimed Peaky Blinders. The new drama transports audiences from the gritty streets of Birmingham to 19th-century Dublin and New York.

House of Guinness will be available on Netflix on September 25, 2025. It follows the legendary Guinness family after Sir Benjamin Guinness dies. He was the person who made the brewery one of the most profitable companies in the world. The show is about how Sir Benjamin's will affects his four adult children: Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as they deal with their family's wealth, responsibilities, and legacy.

What is House of Guinness all about?

House of Guinness (Image via Netflix)

House of Guinness looks at how one of Europe's most famous brewing families came to be. The story is about the four Guinness siblings: Arthur (Anthony Boyle), Edward (Louis Partridge), Anne (Emily Fairn), and Ben (Fionn O'Shea). They get the family brewery after their father dies. Arthur and Edward are in charge together, and Knight says that their shared duty is a key part of the story.

The series also introduces figures in the siblings’ orbit, including James Norton as Sean Rafferty, Dervla Kirwan as Aunt Agnes Guinness, and Michael McElhatton as John Potter. These characters interact with the family and the brewery, highlighting social, economic, and personal challenges tied to managing a prominent brand.

Steven Knight serves as creator and executive producer, collaborating with Kudos and Nebulastar. Karen Wilson, Elinor Day, Martin Haines, Tom Shankland, and Ivana Lowell also serve as executive producers. Shankland directs four episodes, while Mounia Akl directs two, adding cinematic detail to the period setting.

Who is in the cast of House of Guinness?

Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness

Anthony Boyle stars as Arthur Guinness (Image via Getty)

Arthur steps into leadership after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness. His role in managing the brewery makes him central to the story, embodying both responsibility and ambition.

Louis Partridge as Edward Guinness

Louis Partridge stars as Edward Guinness (Image via Netflix)

Edward works alongside Arthur in running the brewery. His partnership with his brother represents the “heart” of the series, as both personal and business challenges test their bond.

Emily Fairn as Anne Plunket (née Guinness)

Emily Fairn (Image via Getty)

Anne brings a unique perspective as the sister navigates her own path while staying tied to the family legacy. Her journey provides emotional depth to the family dynamic.

Fionn O’Shea as Benjamin Guinness

Fionn O'Shea (Image via Getty)

Benjamin, another of the siblings, plays a vital role in shaping the future of the family and the brewery. His character highlights the broader stakes within the Guinness legacy.

James Norton as Sean Rafferty

James Norton (Image via Getty)

Sean Rafferty’s connection to the Guinness family adds intrigue and tension, bringing an external influence that complicates the siblings’ efforts to preserve and expand the brewery.

Supporting cast

The series also features Niamh McCormack (Ellen Cochrane), Seamus O’Hara (Patrick Cochrane), Michael McElhatton (John Potter), Dervla Kirwan (Aunt Agnes Guinness), and Danielle Galligan (Lady Olivia Hedges). Additional appearances include Jack Gleeson, Ann Skelly, Elizabeth Dulau, and David Wilmot, rounding out a diverse and accomplished cast.

Production and creative team

House of Guinness (Image via Getty)

Knight’s partnership with Kudos began with SAS: Rogue Heroes in 2022, leading to House of Guinness. The series is executive produced by Knight, Wilson, Day, Haines, Shankland, and Lowell, with Cahal Bannon as series producer and Howard Burch as producer.

Filmed in Dublin and New York, the show recreates the 19th-century setting with a strong focus on authentic costumes and design.

Knight aims for historical accuracy while exploring family drama and corporate ambition. He highlights the importance of honoring the Guinness legacy and making the siblings’ story both dramatic and relatable. Early images reflect their personal struggles and the grandeur of their empire.

Premiering September 25, 2025, House of Guinness stands as Steven Knight’s next major drama after Peaky Blinders.

