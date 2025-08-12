Who is Louis Partridge? All about Olivia Rodrigo’s boyfriend as the couple spotted together for an outing

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge were seen walking together in Los Angeles, sparking engagement rumors after the former was spotted wearing a large diamond ring. The pair has reportedly been dating since 2023.Louis Partridge is a British actor who starred in the 2020 movie Enola Holmes and its sequel in 2022. He was cast opposite Millie Bobby Brown. He was born in 2003 in Wandsworth, London, and had some minor roles as a child actor in Pan (2015) and Paddington 2 (2017).The actor is in a relationship with Olivia Rodrigo, and the two have made numerous public appearances over the years. One such appearance on Monday July 11, sparked rumors of their engagement. However, fans of the singer have since pointed out that the singer has worn the said diamond ring for years now, even before she started dating Partridge.More about Olivia Rodrigo's ring as it sparks rumors of her engagement with Louis PartridgeDay Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)While the couple hasn't shared any statement about the rumors of their engagement, Rodrigo's ring has piqued the interest of netizens. The Daily Mail asked jewelry expert Anya Walsh about the ring, and she said that it is around 3.5 to 4 carats.Walsh explained:&quot;While the photograph is indistinct, the diamond is clearly square-shaped, suggesting it is either an elongated emerald cut or a radiant cut. For those seeking a similar ring, prices vary considerably depending on whether the diamond is natural or lab-grown. An excellent cut would typically command a price in the range of $55,000 to $70,000.&quot;The rumors of engagement come just a few weeks after Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge were spotted together at Wimbledon 2025. They sat together in the AELTC's Parkside Suite on Court 1 on Day 3 of Wimbledon 2025. They were pictured kissing and having eyes only for each other at the tournament.Also Read: Celebrities in Royal Box on Wimbledon Day 3: John Cena, Olivia Rodrigo &amp; others enjoy action packed field ft. Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos AlcarazOlivia Rodrigo opened up on rumors that So American was written for Louis PartridgeRodrigo released a song, So American, and it became part of her album, Guts, released in September 2023. Fans speculated that this song is about Louis Partridge due to lyrics like:&quot;Oh God, I'm gonna marry him / If he keeps this s**t up.&quot;In an interview with Elle in October 2024, Partridge was asked about it, and he answered:&quot;Not my song, not my place. So I wouldn't know.&quot;However, in June this year, Rodrigo performed at the Glastonbury Festival in London and opened up about the song, saying:&quot;One thing you should know about me is f**king love England, I love England so much. As luck would have it, I also really love English boys, I wrote this next song about getting to know a boy from England who loves beans on a jacket potato, I took all our little jokes and made a song called, So American.&quot;Meanwhile, the couple has mostly kept their relationship private except for their public appearances. Louis Partridge has also previously stated that he doesn't like relationships attracting too much public attention.Also Read: &quot;They invited him thinking he would bring Rihanna&quot; - Internet reacts to A$AP Rocky's mic being reportedly cut off during his Lollapalooza set