Celebrities in Royal Box on Wimbledon Day 3: John Cena, Olivia Rodrigo & others enjoy action packed field ft. Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz

The third day of Wimbledon 2025 saw several celebrities turn up in the stands. Big names such as Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz are in action for the third day of the Championships.

Sabalenka faced Marie Bouzkova for her second-round battle, while Alcaraz competed against Oliver Tarvet on Wednesday, July 2. Other top players such as Madison Keys, Frances Tiafoe, and Cameron Norrie were also in action.

Hollywood power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the live action at Wimbledon on Wednesday. Jonas sported a classic blue suit with white trousers, while his wife wore a white dress.

The WTA shared a post featuring the couple and captioned it:

"Burnin’ up in @Wimbledon"

WWE superstar John Cena also attended the third day's action at SW19 with his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh. The couple also had a moment with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as they posed for a picture in front of the Wimbledon logo.

"We can see you @JohnCena 👀👋" the WTA X handle stated in its caption.

American singer and three-time Grammy Award winner Olivia Rodrigo was also in attendance to watch some grass-court action.

"Do you get deja vu? 🎶 👀" the caption read.

Several other top celebrities who attended the third day of Wimbledon 2025 included English national football team head coach, Thomas Tuchel, Dave Grohl, Tom Daley, Leslie Mann, and Tommy Fleetwood.

The first two days of the Championships had also seen top stars such as David Beckham, tennis legend Maria Sharapova, and cricketer Stuart Broad attend the tournament.

Aryna Sabalenka, Madison Keys clinch victories as Frances Tiafoe faces an early exit on day 3 of Wimbledon 2025

Frances Tiafoe at the Championships (Image via: Getty)

The third day of Wimbledon 2025 saw WTA No.1 Aryna Sabalenka clinch a straight-sets victory over Marie Bouzkova to move to the next round. The first set of the match was a close one that saw the Belarusian prevail in the tie-break (7-4) and followed it up with a dominating 6-4 victory in the second set to win the match.

Two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist Madison Keys won over Serbia's Olga Danilovic in straight sets (6-4, 6-2) to win her second-round contest. But her compatriot Frances Tiafoe faced a defeat against Cameron Norrie.

Tiafoe started the match all guns blazing as he took the first set 6-4, but Norrie struck back to win the next three sets and the match.

