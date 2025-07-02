Frances Tiafoe takes a playful dig at Madison Keys over her bizarre serve mishap at Wimbledon ahead of their mixed doubles partnership

Frances Tiafoe has reacted to Madison Keys' bizarre serve attempt at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Tiafoe hilariously requested the 2025 Australian Open champion to brush up her skills ahead of their mixed doubles partnership at the 2025 US Open.

Keys was up against Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the opening round. She had a shaky start and lost the first set but quickly recovered to win 6-7(4), 7-5, 7-5.

Frances Tiafoe posted a short video from the match that began with Keys getting ready to serve. She tossed the ball and almost missed, hitting the ball with the top of her racket. The ball flew high but nearly landed inside the service box. Ruse, not sure if the ball really was out, ran to chase it at the last second. The video closed with Keys laughing out loud when the umpire called 'fault', probably wondering about the unintentional serve-shot almost making it in.

In light of the incident, Tiafoe took a playful dig at his compatriot and wrote:

"Hope you get some "quality" serving rep before mixed @usopen @madisonkeys."

The duo enjoys a good rapport off-court and often engages in friendly banter online. Keys will next be crossing swords with Olga Danilovic for a spot in the third round of the grasscourt Major.

Frances Tiafoe all praises for Madison Keys ahead of their mixed doubles partnership at the US Open

Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe at the 2023 United Cup.Image: Getty

Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe announced a mixed doubles partnership at the 2025 US Open last week via social media. They had previously teamed up on-court at the 2023 United Cup, where they helped Team USA to victory.

The announcement came ahead of Tiafoe's opening-round match at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The World No. 12 breezed past Elmer Moller 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Monday, June 30, to book a spot in the second round.

In a post-match interview, Tiafoe was asked about his expectations for his upcoming partnership with Madison Keys.

"About to find out. Haven't won too many doubles matches in the last four-five years at all," Tiafoe said [at 1:47]. "But I mean mixed doubles is a whole different thing. So, I'm pretty excited to get out there with Maddie [Madison Keys], she' such a great player."

He elaborated on Keys' game and added:

"She gets the ball so big. I'm sure she's going to break down any guy in a cross-court rally and I'll be able to poke on her shots easy. So you know, it should make for a perfection situation for us."

Other star-studded mixed doubles partnerships at the US Open will include Taylor Fritz-Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka-Grigor Dimitrov.

