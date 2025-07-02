Wimbledon 2025: Madison Keys vs Olga Danilovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Madison Keys vs Olga Danilovic

Date: July 2, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Madison Keys vs Olga Danilovic preview

Madison Keys at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sixth seed Madison Keys will take on Olga Danilovic in the second round of Wimbledon 2025.

Trending

Keys was up against Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round. The American rallied from a break down twice in the first set, only to falter in the eventual tie-break. She relinquished her lead twice in the second set but after breaking her opponent's serve for the third time to go 6-5 up, she served out the set to level the proceedings.

Keys secured a break of serve at the start of the third set and kept fending off Ruse's efforts to level the score. However, the latter eventually succeeded in her efforts and stopped her rival from closing out the match, bringing the score to 5-5. The American broke back immediately to go 6-5 up and closed out the match on her second try for a 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-5 win.

Danilovic commenced her run at Wimbledon against qualifier Zhang Shuai. The Serb outplayed her opponent with ease in the opening set, breaking her serve twice to take the set. She encountered more resistance in the second set but a single break of serve in her favor proved to be sufficient to register a 6-2, 6-4 win.

Madison Keys vs Olga Danilovic head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Madison Keys vs Olga Danilovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Madison Keys -450 +1.5 (-1400) Over 20.5 (-140) Olga Danilovic +310 -1.5 (+550) Under 20.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Madison Keys vs Olga Danilovic prediction

Olga Danilovic at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Keys survived a stern test from Ruse in the first round, improving her record here to 26-10. She won 67 percent of points behind her first serve and hit 28 winners against 34 unforced errors. She broke her opponent's serve on seven occasions, although she dropped her own serve five times.

Keys also beat Ruse in three sets en route to the Australian Open title this year. Perhaps a tough win over the Romanian could be a sign of good things to come. While the American was fighting for her life, Danilovic advanced to the second round comfortably. She struck 20 winners and committed the same number of unforced errors.

Danilovic erased all six break points that she faced and won 74 percent of her first serve points. This marked her first career win at Wimbledon. She hasn't left a Major this year without causing an upset. She ousted 25th seed Liudmila Samsonova and seventh seed Jessica Pegula from the Australian Open, and 27th seed Leylah Fernandez from the French Open.

Danilovic has the skills to bother top players and could add Keys' name to the growing pile of upsets at Wimbledon. This match could go down to the wire, though Keys' superior record at the venue makes her the favorite to win this match.

Pick: Madison Keys to win in three sets.

