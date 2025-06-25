"Frances Tiafoe is the most famous person I know" - Madison Keys jokes about the 'pressure' of teaming up with compatriot for US Open mixed doubles

Frances Tiafoe and Madison Keys are the latest pair to declare for the mixed doubles fixtures in the 2025 US Open. The duo has known each other for years and previously shared the court at the 2023 United Cup.

On Tuesday, the US Open Instagram shared an interview in which both of the players spoke about each other and the chemistry that exists between them. In one instance, Keys opened up on what it would be like to team up with the compatriot.

"It's going to be, it'll be kind of tough to have to like deal with Frances's celebrity level. It's going to be a new experience for me," Keys said.

"I always tell him he is the most famous person that I know. So it'll be a lot of pressure to be on the court with him. But I'll, I'll try to, I'll try to rise to the occasion," Keys said.

Keys also opened up about her experience at the 2023 United Cup, sharing the court with Frances Tiafoe.

"Having sat behind Frances at United Cup, mostly it's just like anytime he changes his shirt, I'm going to have to like put the umbrella up," Keys added. "We might have to clean that up. I'm pretty OCD. I like a neat and tidy space. Or we'll have to get like the tape out and divide the bench in half and he can have his bench and I can have mine how I have mine."

Frances Tiafoe opens up on her relationship with Madison Keys on and off the tennis court

There's a good relationship between Frances Tiafoe and Madison Keys. The former even sometimes refers to Keys as "mom" despite the three-year age difference between them.

During the same interview, Tiafoe revealed that they used to live in the same apartment building and how proud he is of her.

"You know, I love Maddy. You know, I'm so happy for her. I've been like a fan of her for so long," Tiafoe said. "I've stayed in the same apartment building as hers. I used to ask her all kinds of questions, doing laundry and all this other stuff, cooking meals. We've been close for a really long time."

Keys doesn't like it when Frances Tiafoe messages her wishing her well before the tournament. Because every time he does, she ends up having a bad tournament.

The last time Madison Keys played in the mixed doubles in the US Open came in 2022 l, when she shared the court with her now husband, Bjorn Fratangelo. Meanwhile, Tiafoe shared the court with fellow American Whitney Osuigwe in 2018. However, neither of them made it far in their respective appearances.

