Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Oliver Tarvet preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Oliver Tarvet
Date: July 2, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon 2025
Round: Second round (Round of 64)
Venue: London, United Kingdom
Category: Grand Slam
Prize money: $7,34,63,257.50
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC TNT Sports & discovery+ | India - Star Sports & Jio HotStar
Carlos Alcaraz vs Oliver Tarvet preview
Second seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will face Oliver Tarvet of Great Britain in the second round of Wimbledon on Wednesday, July 2.
Alcaraz has had a brilliant last few months, which have seen him win the Monte-Carlo Masters, Italian Open, French Open, and HSBC Championships titles. He is on a 19-match winning streak at the moment. However, he was given an almighty scare in the first-round match at Wimbledon. Alcaraz, who has won the Wimbledon title in each of the last two years, beat Fabio Fognini in a pulsating five-setter last Tuesday.
Tarvet, meanwhile, has a career-high ranking of 624th in the world and has primarily been playing in ITF tournaments this season. He came through the qualifiers at Wimbledon and stunned Leandro Riedi of Switzerland in straight sets in the first round.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Oliver Tarvet head-to-head
The two players have not met each other yet. Hence, their head-to-head stands at 0-0 at the moment.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Oliver Tarvet odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Carlos Alcaraz vs Oliver Tarvet prediction
Alcaraz is quite possibly the best player on grass in the world and has already won five Grand Slams at the age of 22. In comparison, Tarvet is a rookie, who has just made his debut at Wimbledon. So, there is hardly any comparison between the two players.
Alcaraz was, however, troubled a lot by Fognini's groundstrokes on Tuesday. On a lush green court, Tarvet's only chance of making a match of it is by striking the ball really well, because he cannot beat Alcaraz in a battle of attrition. Tarvet could also adopt the tactic of directing more traffic towards Alcaraz's backhand.
However, the gulf in class between the two players might be too big to bridge for the 21-year-old Brit. Alcaraz should be able to win the match at a canter if he plays anywhere near his potential. The Spaniard should not drop a set against Tarvet on the day.
Pick: Alcaraz to win in straight sets.