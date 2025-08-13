  • home icon
  "Sabrina Olivia and Taylor in one year is crazy" - Internet reacts to Olivia Rodrigo's website logo becoming red, indicating her third album era

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 13, 2025 08:51 GMT
2025 Lollapalooza Festival - Source: Getty
Netizens react to Olivia Rodrigo's website indicating third album (Image via Ryan Bakerink#877342#51A ED/WireImage)

Shortly after wrapping up the GUTS world tour in July 2025, Olivia Rodrigo has gotten fans speculating if she is teasing her third album era. On August 12, 2025, X page @PopBase shared a screenshot of the singer's official website logo turning red from purple, along with the disappearance of the star motifs.

This led fans to speculate if Olivia was teasing what they have dubbed 'OR3', given that the singer is yet to announce a third album. Additionally, the color-changing logo on the website follows Olivia's performance at the Osheaga festival in Montreal on August 3, 2025, where she sported a red shirt with the number 3.

Olivia&#039;s website logo changes from purple to red (Image via Instagram/ @popfaction)
Olivia's website logo changes from purple to red (Image via Instagram/ @popfaction)

Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on Olivia Rodrigo's possible third album era, wherein an X user displayed excitement over Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter also releasing new albums this year, tweeting:

Trending
"Sabrina Olivia and Taylor in one year is crazy"
Internet users began comparing Olivia's reported third album era to Taylor Swift announcing her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on August 12, 2025. While some alleged the traitor singer was copying Taylor, some acknowledged the competition between the albums:

On the other hand, fans of the singer expressed happiness over Olivia Rodrigo's highly anticipated third album, wherein an X user suggested she improve her lyrics:

"sooooo excited for all that's y3t to come!!!!": Olivia Rodrigo seemingly teases third studio album in newsletter celebrating the end of GUTS world tour

In addition to the logo of her website transitioning from purple to red, Olivia Rodrigo seemingly gave another hint at releasing new music via a newsletter that she shared with fans on August 11, 2025.

In the newsletter, Olivia acknowledged the GUTS world tour coming to an end and expressed her gratitude toward her fans for making every show special. The good 4 u singer added:

“the end of the GUTS era feels bittersweet, but I'm sooooo excited for all that's y3t to come!!!!"
In her December 2024 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Olivia Rodrigo talked about the kind of songs she was working on after the release of GUTS, stating:

“I love trying to distill my emotions into songs. It’s one of my favorite things in the world, and I hope in the future I’ll continue to make albums that are fresh and exciting to me creatively.”
While Olivia has been tight-lipped about her third studio album, the reported hint dropping has resulted in fans coming up with a plethora of theories. Some netizens believe that Olivia is following Taylor Swift's footsteps, given that the latter changed her color theme from purple in 2010's Speak Now to the 2012 album Red.

On the other hand, purple has been the central color of Olivia's albums since he debut project SOUR. However, the change in her website logo's color scheme to red and sporting the color at Osheaga Festival has given rise to the said speculations.

In other news, fans of the deja vu singer have been speculating that the theme of her upcoming album could be love, given that her relationship with British actor Louis Partridge has been in the limelight lately.

Another popular fan theory is that Olivia Rodrigo's upcoming project might have a 4-word title, given that her previous albums are named GUTS and SOUR.

Divya Singh Rana

Divya Singh Rana

Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.

Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.

She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.

Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.

When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes.

Edited by Bharath S
