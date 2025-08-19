10 iconic Wednesday Addams quotes from Netflix’s Wednesday 

Fans of Wednesday would agree that the show wouldn't be the same without the witty Wednesday Addams quotes. After all, few can match the broody protagonist when it comes to dishing out sarcastic comments and insults.

A teenager with psychic powers, Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams is anything but ordinary. The first four episodes of the new season were released recently on Netflix on August 6, 2025.

Both season one and season two make it clear that Wednesday Addams tends to attract danger. But no matter what situation she finds herself in, she has never lost her dark sense of humor, and it is one of the things that fans love about the show.

While it is true that there are many noteworthy Wednesday Addams quotes, some are significantly more memorable than others. In this list, we take a look at some of the most iconic Wednesday Addams quotes that nobody else can pull off quite like her.

Disclaimer: This list contains the opinions of the writer, and individual opinions may vary.

10 Wednesday Addams quotes that prove she is clever, charmingly eccentric, and one-of-a-kind

1) "I don’t have a phone. I refuse to be a slave to technology."

Fans have their own favorites when it comes to Wednesday Addams quotes (Image via Netflix)

This Wednesday Addams quote is a stark reminder that despite being a teenager, she is very different from her peers, who are drawn to the latest technology. In terms of age, Wednesday might be young, but in reality, she is quite the old soul. After all, very few teenagers would be willing to lug around a typewriter like our protagonist.

In season one, Wednesday walks into the coffee shop where Hunter Doohan's Tyler Galpin works. She asks him for a coffee, but he tells her that the machine is not working and he cannot fix it because the instructions are in Italian. She then steps up to fix it in return for a favour, which is to call for a taxi. When he urges her to use Uber instead, she responds with this iconic line.

Given how people globally are attached to their phones, this Wednesday Addams quote is a wake-up call, reminding viewers that it is possible to function without it. Wednesday certainly found a way.

2) "For the record, I don't believe I'm better than everyone else. Just that I'm better than you."

This role helped Jenna Ortega become a household name (Image via Netflix)

Wednesday usually doesn't concern herself with other people's affairs, but she has no patience for bullies, and this Wednesday Addams quote perfectly captures her dislike for bullies. At the beginning of season one, Wednesday gets expelled from school because she decided to teach Pugsley's (Isaac Ordonez) bullies a lesson involving piranhas in the pool.

Later in the same season, during the race for the Poe Cup, Joy Sunday's Bianca Barclay tries to intimidate Wednesday. But unfortunately for Bianca, Wednesday is not easily threatened.

This Wednesday Addams quote acts as a reminder that the protagonist is not exactly vain, but confident in her skills. By saying this line, Wednesday makes it clear to Bianca that she is ready to rise to any challenge put before her.

3) "Use the words 'little' and 'girl' to address me again and I can't guarantee your safety."

This mystery comedy show boasts a talented ensemble cast (Image via Netflix)

Of all the traits that make up Wednesday, talkative isn't one of them. More than anything, she avoids having mundane conversations with the people around her. But given that she is surrounded by people who can't help but be intrigued by her unusual ways, it is harder said than done.

Whenever she is forced into conversation, she makes sure that she is taken seriously. This point is starkly evident in this notable Wednesday Addams quote. She might be young, but she is intelligent and observant for her age.

In the show, adults often underestimate Wednesday, but she has proved time and again that she has a sharp mind capable of unravelling the toughest of puzzles. This Wednesday Addams quote is also a great reminder to her opponents that she is no easy prey.

4) "My personal philosophy is kill or be killed."

Wednesday first premiered back in 2022 (Image via Netflix)

There is no doubt that Wednesday's mind works differently from that of the average teenager. She is less worried about her appearance and romantic entanglements and more invested in the harsh realities of life.

While her point of view may seem bleak to most people, it cannot be denied that real life isn't all sunshine and roses and that there are dark aspects that people must experience and overcome. This Wednesday Addams quote makes it clear that the protagonist is well aware of the dangers of real life and showcases her determination to overcome any challenges before her.

5) "If he breaks your heart, I'll nail-gun his."

Wednesday has received several award nominations (Image via Netflix)

Wednesday tries not to form emotional attachments, but things don't always go her way. When she was made to share her room with Emma Myers' Enid Sinclair, the last thing she wanted was to be her friend. In fact, she went out of her way to keep Enid at arm's length, but viewers could see that the friendly and compassionate Enid was breaking down Wednesday's walls, little by little.

In this scene from season one, Enid is about to go on a date with Ajax, portrayed by Georgie Farmer. Even though Wednesday doesn't seem interested in her activities, she was sure to point out that Enid would be late if she didn't leave soon, and also casually delivered this brutal Wednesday Addams quote.

Despite her apparent indifference, this quote established that Wednesday did care for Enid and would go to great lengths to punish anyone who tried to hurt her.

6) "You brought a gun to a sword fight. Probably the first smart decision you’ve made today."

Wednesday always finds herself in some trouble whenever in Nevermore (Image via Netflix)

Given that Wednesday enjoys being tortured and routinely talks about death, there is little that can actually frighten her. Even in life-threatening situations, fans have seen her react in a calm and composed manner.

In season one, after she unravels the secret of Christina Ricci's Marilyn Thornhill, Wednesday expects to be part of a showdown of some kind. When the dorm mother arrives armed with a gun, she delivers this iconic Wednesday Addams quote.

Even when there is a gun pointed at her head, Wednesday cannot help but be her cheeky self. This Wednesday Addams quote depicts that although the heroine gives Marilyn credit for her foresight, but still establishes herself as a formidable opponent ready for battle.

7) "I don’t believe in heaven or hell. But I do believe in revenge."

Wednesday found many takers because of its gothic-themed thriller narrative (Image via Netflix)

Viewers who have been following Wednesday from the beginning are aware that the lead character is a logical thinker who tends to approach problems in a structured manner. Unlike Enid, Wednesday isn't governed by her emotions, and that is one of the primary reasons why her sleuthing skills are so sharp.

For someone with a scientific frame of mind, the aspect of heaven and hell may seem improbable. Therefore, it is not surprising when the titular character utters this memorable Wednesday Addams quote.

For most of the show, Wednesday draws conclusions based on her own reasoning and experiences. This is why it makes sense that she believes in revenge, a hate-fueled action that she has witnessed for herself many times.

8) "Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it."

Wednesday thrives on intriguing performances and witty dialogue (Image via Netflix)

The show indeed has several Wednesday Addams quotes that not only make sense in the scene but are thought-provoking even when taken out of context. This Wednesday Addams quote certainly falls under that category.

Although this is not the first time that viewers have come across this line, it makes an impact coming out of Wednesday's mouth because she says it with a lot of conviction. Ortega certainly deserves credit for being able to bring much-needed depth to the line and making it her own.

This Wednesday Addams quote will particularly be remembered for the value it holds in the context of everything that has been happening in the world.

9) "There's nothing quite like the feeling of being proven right."

The Addams family is eccentric and yet oddly charming (Image via Netflix)

If there was ever a Wednesday Addams quote that perfectly captures the character's brazen personality, this is it. In season one, Wednesday unintentionally gets involved in a murder investigation. She repeatedly tells the authorities that a monster is the real culprit behind the gruesome deaths, but the adults aren't convinced.

However, the truth eventually comes out, and Wednesday is proven right. This is when the protagonist delivers this memorable quote. For the most part, Wednesday prefers to go unnoticed, but there is something very tempting about a mystery that she can't resist. And, thanks to her acute observation skills, she is almost always on the right track.

Indeed, most adults in the show don't get Wednesday enough credit, but fans don't need to feel too bad for the broody teen, because she gets back at them, one way or another.

10) "Sometimes I act like I don’t care if people like me. Deep down, I secretly enjoy it."

Wednesday Addams quotes are funny and engaging (Image via Netflix)

If there is one thing Wednesday fans know for sure is that the lead character is antisocial and hard to approach. This part of her personality hasn't really changed from season to season. The audience has started to realize that there is a lot more underneath the surface, especially after hearing her say this iconic Wednesday Addams quote.

Although Wednesday is mature beyond her years, indeed, she is also a teenager. She usually makes a show of not caring about what people think of her, but this insightful Wednesday Addams quote reveals that deep in her heart, she does enjoy the attention.

If there is one thing that fans can take away from the Wednesday Addams quotes is that the lead character is quite complex and layered, which is why viewers feel invested in her journey.

Fans of the show will always have a place in their hearts for these noteworthy Wednesday Addams quotes because they are catchy and clever.

