7 Investigative Thrillers to Watch if You Liked Untamed

Untamed has engaged the viewers with its compelling blend of natural wilderness and crime drama. The Netflix show follows investigative agent Katie Turner (portrayed by Eric Bana) as he investigates a death at Yosemite National Park. When a woman's body is discovered at the base of El Capitan, Turner suspects something amiss.

He uncovers connections to an underground drug ring along with rookie park ranger Naya Vesquez. The investigation compels his uneasy past and unresolved trauma. Untamed is set against the breathtaking backdrop of Yosemite's forests. It delivers six episodes of captivating mystery. The series blends spectacular scenery with complicated character arcs and detailed plotting.

And for fans who praised the premise of Untamed for its raw portrayal of wilderness investigation missions and emotional depth, there are other shows with similar themes to engage the viewers.

The Waterfront, Joe Pickett, Mare of Easttown, and four other investigative thrillers to watch if you liked Untamed

1) The Better Sister

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The Better Sister explores family dysfunctionality and trauma through the lens of investigative work. The Prime Video show stars Elizabeth Banks as Nicky and Jessica Biel as Chloe, two distant sisters. Their relationship becomes complex when Chloe's husband is murdered under mysterious circumstances.

The investigation reveals long-buried complicated dynamics and family secrets. Like Untamed, the series emphasizes damaged connections and past trauma. The show examines how loss and grief alter family unions.

The murder mystery catalyzes, bringing deeper family issues to the surface. Every episode peels back layers of hidden truths and deception. The series premiered in 2025 and carries a TV-14 rating. Fans who appreciate the complicated relationship dynamics in Untamed will find the same themes here.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Dark Winds

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show's premise is set in 1970s Navajo territory and brings an Indigenous perspective to crime drama. The series features Kiowa Gordon as Deputy Jim Chee and Zahn McClarnon as Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn. These Navajo tribal cops investigate interconnected crimes and murders. The series incorporates indigenous folklore and spiritual elements throughout its storytelling.

Deanna Allison and Jessica Matten round out the central cast. The show explores reservation cultural and life traditions in a raw manner. And like Untamed, it brings together police procedural formats and supernatural elements.

The series examines how traditional methods cross with advancing investigation methods. Every case connects to larger themes about identity and community. Fans of Untamed will appreciate mystical elements and cultural depth.

3) The Forest

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This French crime drama takes place in the secretive Ardennes Forest. The show's premise follows a teenage girl who disappears from a small town. And police officials and a mysterious teacher start looking for the missing girl. Samuel Labarthe leads the cast alongside Alexia Barlier, Suzanne Clément, and Frédéric Diefenthal.

The search mission ends up revealing disturbing truths connected to the forest itself. And much like Untamed, the natural setting becomes almost a character in the narrative. The series creates an atmosphere of uncertainty and dread throughout. Every revelation adds to the growing sense of mystery and unease.

The forest land holds secrets that bring new challenges in every investigative turn. The Netflix show premiered in 2017, and fans seeking another forest-based thriller will find engaging similarities to Untamed.

4) American Primeval

A still from the show (Image via IMDB)

Mark L. Smith is the creator of this show and Untamed. The Netflix historical drama takes place in 1857 Utah Territory. The premise of the series follows Sara Rowell (portrayed by Betty Gilpin), a mother fleeing with her son. The ensemble cast includes Dane DeHaan, Taylor Kitsch, and Shea Wigham.

The show depicts violent issues between Mormon settlers, Indigenous tribes, and pioneers. The strict frontier landscape shapes every aspect of the narrative. And much like Untamed, the original environment escalates the tension and conflict.

The series earned Emmy nominations for its realistic period details. Every episode displays the raw realities of frontier survival. The fans of the titular show will resonate with Smith's distinctive storytelling methods and atmospheric direction.

American Primeval is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Joe Pickett

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the story follows Joe Pickett (portrayed by Michael Dorman), an investigator looking into environmental crimes in the rural Wyoming wilderness.

The show's ensemble cast includes Kamryan Pliva, Julianna, and Sharon Lawrence. The series focuses on conservation themes and wildlife law enforcement. Joe must protect both his family and nature from various threats. Like

Untamed, the show blends environmental investigation work and family drama. The remote Wyoming setting provides stunning natural backdrops for every episode.

The series explores how human activities affect fragile ecosystems. Joe rides horseback through wilderness sectors, similar to Turner.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) The Waterfront

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This series explores family crime mysteries in coastal North Carolina. The premise of this story follows Harlan Buckely (portrayed by Holt McCallany), patriarch of a struggling fishing empire. Melissa Benoist, Jake Weary, and Maria Bello are part of the ensemble cast. Financial struggles compel the family back into the drug racket operations.

The show examines how desperation drives simple people toward criminal activities. Like Untamed, the series features family secrets and underground drug networks. Every episode reveals new layers of cheating within the Buckley family. The coastal atmosphere provides the backdrop for criminal activities.

The fishing business setting serves as the cover for more evil conspiracies. For audiences interested in drug trafficking, Untamed's elements will explore the same themes here.

7) Mare of Easttown

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Detective Mare Sheehan (portrayed by Kate Winslet) investigates murder while confronting a troubled past in small-town Pennsylvania. The show focuses on Mare's struggles with personal loss while she fights new criminal cases. Like Turner, Mare carries emotional baggage, which influences her investigation methods. The murder of a teen mother becomes a central theme of the show.

Every episode reveals more about Mare's complex past and current challenges. The small town format allows for an intimate character arc and community setting. The series examines how trauma shapes both professional and personal relationships. The viewers of Untamed will appreciate the focus on character development and investigator psychology.

These seven shows offer engaging alternatives for Untamed fans seeking similar narrative elements. Each series blends complex character traits with crime investigation. Let us know in the comments section which one you liked the most.

